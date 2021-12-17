ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Full list of Covid restrictions announced by the Irish Government

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYacX_0dPqPHmX00

The following Covid restrictions will be introduced from midnight this Sunday until January 30 in Ireland:

All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm.

There should be no indoor events after 8pm.

For indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8xqy_0dPqPHmX00

Restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced.  Those who have received a booster at least one week ago will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.

Those who have not yet received a booster must restrict their movement for 10 days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category.

All people arriving in the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status.

All travellers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scottish Government considering introducing new Covid-19 restrictions next week

New coronavirus restrictions could be introduced in Scotland next week, Deputy First Minster John Swinney has said.Mr Swinney said ministers are spending the weekend “wrestling with the challenge of what are the right rules to have in place”.But he said he does not think that Scots will face a restricted Christmas.Asked on BBC Breakfast if new Covid-19 measures would be put in place next week, Mr Swinney said: “I can’t say definitively that will be the case, but that’s certainly been looked at over this weekend.Scottish Government ">“And we have to judge what’s the best set of measures that we...
WORLD
Indy100

All the parties the government is accused of having while the country was under Covid restrictions

Over the last couple of weeks, claims that Downing Street held a number of parties while the country faced strict coronavirus rules have caused uproar. So much so that prime minister Boris Johnson announced that cabinet secretary Simon Case would investigate whether one of the parties took place – despite the PM and other ministers categorically denying it and claiming Downing Street consistently followed Covid rules during the period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ireland#Restaurants#Irish#Hse
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK records 106,000 new cases as JCVI says 5-year-olds should not get jab unless vulnerable

A further 106,122 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK - a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) ruled out immediately advising jabs for that age group.It comes as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New supports announced for businesses as restrictions begin to bite

The Government has announced a range of new supports for businesses, after it introduced fresh restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.As a result of those new measures, designed to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government plans to spend around 200 million euro on business and employer supports in January alone.Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme has re-opened for new applicants in the hospitality and arts sectors.If you are an employee or self-employed & you have been instructed by your doctor or the HSE to self-isolate because of #Covid19, you may qualify...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What can and can’t I do at Christmas, according to Covid restrictions?

A record number of UK Covid cases has been confirmed for the third day in a row, with 93,045 infections over the last 24 hours — and 111 more deaths. The figure marks another sharp increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Thursday. In Ireland, from midnight on...
WORLD
The Independent

We can’t let Omicron rip and hope for the best, says Taoiseach

The Government cannot risk letting the Omicron variant of coronavirus “rip” through the population, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.Fresh restrictions were introduced on Monday, including an 8pm curfew on hospitality, while the chief medical officer has urged people to rethink their Christmas plans.Mr Martin has said that while there are doubts over Omicron’s severity, the experience of last Christmas shows we cannot “let it rip and hope for the best”.Last January saw one of the most significant waves of the pandemic, with hospitals pushed to breaking point following the arrival of the Alpha variant and increased socialising at Christmas.Ireland now...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ current plan will see country through Omicron wave

The Taoiseach said he is “hopeful” that the current restrictions, combined with booster jabs, will be enough to see the country through the Omicron wave.Micheal Martin said the restrictions will be kept under review, but refused to say whether they could be removed if the wave of infections is not as severe as predicted by health officials.Mr Martin said the restrictions will remain in place until the end of January, but would be kept under “constant review”.Since Monday, all restaurants, bars and cafes have had to shut their doors at 8pm.Indoor events have a limited attendance to 50% of capacity...
WORLD
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon under fire over Scotland's 'draconian' Covid restrictions

Angry Scots have lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon's Government over being forced to continue self-isolating for 10 days if they catch Covid, amid growing pressure on her to quickly follow England's change to seven days. People took to social media to vent their fury over the Scottish Government's failure to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

President hails courage and resilience of people of Ireland during pandemic

President Michael D Higgins has hailed the courage and resilience of the people of Ireland amid the Covid pandemic.In his Christmas and New Year message, Mr Higgins said the vaccine roll-out had provided hope for the future.“This last year has been a challenging one and for some more than others,” he said.“Throughout this past year we have again been called on to change and adapt our lives as we continue to battle with the great global challenge that is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“Your response has been one that showed courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon hopes isolation decision will come soon, but warns of dangers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron cases in Wales rise by 163 to 435

Another 163 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Wales, taking the total to 435. Ministers are meeting to discuss more Covid restrictions, and Public Health Wales (PHW) has been warning of a "rapid increase" in Omicron cases. Nightclubs will close from 27 December, with social distancing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Government threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes

A civil liberties campaign group has threatened the government with a legal challenge over the introduction of “discriminatory” Covid passes for large venues in England.It comes a week after Boris Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership from nearly 100 Tory MPs over the certification — one of the key tenants of the government’s “plan B” strategy for dealing with the pandemic this winter.Despite the revolt, the scheme was introduced in England on 16 December, after it was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.However, piling pressure on the prime minister to drop Covid passes,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctors on King's College Covid ward brace themselves for 'significant impact' amid Omicron variant

Doctors at King's College Hospital in London have said they are readying themselves for a "significant impact" on the NHS in the future following a rise in Covid infections caused by the omicron variant and staff absences. Speaking to the PA news agency, staff said they are "hopeful" hospital admissions will remain low despite a high number of cases. "We're feeling cautiously optimistic that things can't possibly be as bad as they were last January," said respiratory consultant Dr Laura Jane Smith.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

393K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy