With the avalanche of Duck-related coaching news in recent weeks, it’s almost easy to forget that there’s still one more game to go for Oregon. The Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl featuring Oregon and Oklahoma is less than a week away. While the hiring of Dan Lanning and his staff have stolen the headlines lately, there will still be plenty at stake for the Ducks in San Antonio under interim coach Bryan McClendon.

