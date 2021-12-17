ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Most Read Vanity Fair Stories of 2021

By Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomuch as one can apply an overarching theme to describe any given year, 2021 was one of transitions. There was a transfer of power in Washington marked by violence. The global pandemic we’ve spent the better part of two years suffering through ebbed and flowed as vaccines rolled out and new...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Keith Urban Says Marrying Nicole Kidman Is His Biggest Achievement

Keith Urban has won tons of awards and written a slew of hit singles, but he says his greatest accomplishment is marrying Nicole Kidman. The country singer made an appearance on Monday's episode of Living & Learning with Reba McEntire during which McEntire asks him what he considers to be his “biggest achievement.” Urban replies, “There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive.” He added, “Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life.” He went on to explain that, up until then, he'd “never had specific goals.” All he wanted to do was “live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them. Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing. That was it, that was the goal.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s Year in Photographs

We had our first ever fully remote Hollywood Cover shoot, and took over the back lots of Paramount studios with the cast of Top Gun. Come with us for a journey back through the lens of Annie Leibovitz, Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari, Venetia Scott, Quil Lemons —Vanity Fair’s youngest photographer to shoot the cover— and many more.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vanity Fair

Sojin Oh on Creating Otherworldly Nail Art for the Likes of Björk and Hunter Schafer

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sojin Oh is an uncanny interpreter of extremities. For the Los Angeles–based nail artist, inspiration comes from bacteria strains, sea creatures, and René Redzepi’s fungi haul. Lil Nas X recently glimmered in Oh’s beaded chrome nails; Hunter Schafer wore a crystalline set to the Met Gala. “The sublime beauty of the natural world influences me to be adventurous,” says the scuba-certified Korean native. But there’s a portentous undercurrent in these fire-and-ice nails, shaded by the realities of living in a state routinely ablaze. Oh cites lava as a muse because it’s “seen as destructive and violent, but it is also creating and generating new life.” Even as Oh dreams of designing nails for a sci-fi film someday, she hopes her work—embellished with water droplets or gecko spots—inspires solidarity with Mother Earth.
SKIN CARE
Vanity Fair

The Tech Revolution Has Reached Warp Speed: What Lies in Store for 2022

The best way to put the past year into context is to simply look at the numbers. For example, over the course of 2021, as of this writing, Elon Musk’s personal net worth grew by $87 billion. That’s more than the market capitalization of Ford. Musk wasn’t alone—Larry Page’s and Sergey Brin’s net worths grew by $46 billion and $43 billion, respectively; Mark Zuckerberg’s by $21 billion, and Jeff Bezos’s by $4 billion. Over the same period, Apple’s worth grew to almost $3 trillion, up some $700 billion from 12 months ago. (That means it grew by about the entire GDP of Saudi Arabia.) The market cap of cryptocurrencies grew from around $770 billion to over $2 trillion, and that’s on a bad day (at its peak this year, in November, crypto was worth almost $3 trillion). Even the internet itself added 222 million new users—nearly 90 million people more than the average number of births per year—bringing us 100 million shy of 5 billion users. All connected together like billions of little synapses in one giant, discombobulated, meme-making, fake-news-sharing, Netflix-and-chilling chatterbox of a network.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Wexner
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Lebron James
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Joan Didion, Literary Titan, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, a resounding voice in American literature who insightfully captured the ’60s and California through observant and beautiful language, died on Thursday at home in Manhattan. She was 87 years old. The famed writer’s cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, according to an email sent by her publisher,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

In a New Memoir, Katie Couric Is Going There—But Where Was She Exactly?

This week Katie Couric, legendary onetime cohost of NBC’s Today show, talks to Inside the Hive’s Joe Hagan about her frank and searing new memoir, Going There, which puts a cold eye to her starry and sometimes star-crossed life and career. While Couric recounts the sexist culture of network TV, she also confronts her own role in a culture that allowed alleged abusers like Matt Lauer, Jeff Fager, and Les Moonves (all Couric allies) to thrive. There’s plenty of blame to go around—including Couric’s charge, in her book, that Hagan’s 2007 New York magazine cover story on Couric was a “hit job.” Hagan and Couric visit the spirits of media past, present, and yet to come.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Vanity Fair#V F
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy