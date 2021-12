Nasa will be launching the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day.The launch of the craft has been long-awaited due to numerous delays. Last Tuesday, Nasa announced that upper-high level wind could force the rocket launching the telescope off-course on its initial launch date – 24 December – and so delayed the launch until the day after.These last-minute snags come after years of delays and cost overruns for Webb, the biggest and most powerful science observatory ever built for space.“There are over 300 things, any one of which goes wrong, it is not a good day," Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 HOURS AGO