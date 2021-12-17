ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guillermo del Toro Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

By Michael Nordine
Variety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare is the filmmaker with so many unrealized projects that there’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to them, but “rare” has always been an apt descriptor for Guillermo del Toro. You can probably count on one...

variety.com

theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
Nashville Scene

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Is All Sophisticated Splendor

With Nightmare Alley, Oscar winner and highbrow genre director Guillermo del Toro has finally made the film noir of his dreams. He teamed up with film critic/noir historian Kim Morgan to adapt William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, which became a skeevy-ass bit of postwar pulp when British filmmaker Edmund Goulding (Grand Hotel) brought it to the big screen the following year. The ’47 version featured swashbuckler Tyrone Power in the lead role, a con man who picks up some things while working at a carnival and pushes his luck when he uses them to become a successful, swindling medium.
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
Variety

The Worst Films of 2021

Sometimes a film critic’s job is to offer a nuanced assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of a given motion picture. And sometimes it’s simply to assure readers that accompanying the kids to, say, “Space Jam 2: A Legacy” won’t make those readers want to self-harm with stale concession-stand nachos. But there’s also the need that comes from suffering through a particularly boring/incompetent/offensive film: the need to bond with other survivors. And in such cases, critics can help put what you’ve endured in perspective. Still, when asking us to name the worst films of the year, there’s always a risk that doing so will boost interest in the films in question. Some can’t resist seeking out the movies that made even a seasoned professional’s blood boil. Call it the power of the dog. And don’t come crying to us if they bite.
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters. No, the person who Campion ghosted over email is … Guillermo del Toro. Since the two of them are about to talk about...
Literary Hub

Could Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Use More Tricks Up Its Sleeve?

The key to pulling off a good con is to keep things moving briskly—pause for too long to collect your thoughts or give extra information and you’ll end up showing your marks exactly how you’re playing them. Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s splashy new film about a shifty carnival huckster-turned-famed mentalist, doesn’t follow its own guidelines about pacing or economy; it is too slow and too long—clocking in at 150 minutes—and by the end of the film, you’ll have counted enough of its seams to confuse it with a striped big-top tent.
Gamespot

Guillermo Del Toro Has Revealed His Original Vision For A Pacific Rim Sequel

While promoting his new film Nightmare Alley, director Guillermo Del Toro took a moment to look back on one of his previous projects, Pacific Rim. Though the director had a vision for a sequel to the cult hit, and at one point was working on a screenplay, he eventually had to step back from the project due to changes within the production company. Now, he's revealed what a GDT-led Pacific Rim sequel may have looked like.
theyoungfolks.com

‘Nightmare Alley’ review: Guillermo del Toro’s latest is deceptive, but not in the way you might think.

There’s a con at play, this beguiling sense that everything isn’t exactly what it seems. It dances with the allure of the carnival, but never shies away from the ruse. You’re constantly left with the sense that you’re on the same step as the characters — or maybe even a few steps ahead of them — especially when there’s the dangling tease of the supernatural.
TheWrap

Guillermo del Toro Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Dropped Out of ‘Nightmare Alley’

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro embraces his love of film noir in his dark new drama “Nightmare Alley,” and he originally planned to team up with another known cinephile: Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar-winning “The Revenant” actor was originally attached to star in “Nightmare Alley” for del Toro, but was eventually replaced with Bradley Cooper in the role of Stanton Carlisle.
thedigitalfix.com

Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim 2 would’ve blended time-travel with kaiju

Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 kaiju movie Pacific Rim has only grown in reputation since its release and many people would have loved a sequel from del Toro. Instead, we got the disappointing Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018, which made little impact. And now del Toro has been sharing his vision for a sequel that we unfortunately never got to see.
ramascreen.com

Nicolas Cage, Guillermo del Toro, Alice Books and Saniyya Sidney To Be Honored At The 5th Annual HCA Film Awards

Tags: Guillermo Del Toro, Hollywood Critics Association, Nicolas Cage. The Hollywood Critics Association announced today the recipients of their Acting Achievement, Filmmaking Achievement, Artisan on the Rise, and Star on the Rise Awards. These honorary awards will be presented live during the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, which will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be simultaneously live-streamed on the HCA’s official YouTube channel and will include a red carpet pre-show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
film-book.com

Film Review: NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021): Director Guillermo del Toro Delivers an Intriguing Vision with Some Powerful Performances Throughout

Nightmare Alley (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn, Mark Povinelli, Peter MacNeill, Holt McCallany, Paul Anderson, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Jim Beaver, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson and David Hewlett.
/Film

Ron Perlman Recalls The Moment He Realized Guillermo Del Toro Was A Genius

"Nightmare Alley" isn't the first time that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro cast Ron Perlman (who also figured into del Toro's "Blade II," the "Hellboy" films, and "Pacific Rim") in a strongman role. Back in 1993, the writer-director was working on his debut feature film "Cronos," a horror-fantasy and a stellar, moody take on the vampire subgenre. Perlman came on board (in his fifth feature film role) in the role of Angel de la Guardia, nephew/enforcer of his obscenely rich and equally craven uncle Dieter de la Guardia; the pair worked together in pursuit of a device alleged to give eternal life to its owner.
Collider

Guillermo del Toro, Rooney Mara & Richard Jenkins on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Film Noirs, and the Importance of the Color Red in the Film

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Nightmare Alley.]. From director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and adapted from the William Lindsay Gresham novel, the noir thriller Nightmare Alley follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a down-on-his-luck man who finds himself intrigued by the clairvoyant (Toni Collette) at a traveling carnival and everything that world represents. After Molly (Rooney Mara), a performer who can absorb any amount of voltage, agrees to leave with him, Stan decides to use the tricks he’s learned to con a tycoon (Richard Jenkins), but when he finds himself directly in the path of Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he realizes that she may ultimately turn out to be more dangerous than mysterious.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage, Guillermo del Toro to Receive Honors From Hollywood Critics Association (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Critics Association is set to give Nicolas Cage its Acting Achievement Award and Guillermo del Toro this year’s Filmmaking Achievement Award at the 5th annual HCA Awards ceremony on Jan. 8. The intimate awards show will also see cinematographer Alice Brooks receive the Artisan on the Rise Award and Saniyya Sidney accept the Star on the Rise Award. This year’s honorary awards will be part of the HCA Film Awards ceremony at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles that will be live-streamed on the official HCA YouTube channel. Cage will be feted for his Hollywood career and memorable roles in Leaving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Humans, not monsters, 'drive the terrifying truths,' Guillermo del Toro says

He’s a master of fantasy and horror. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro says that the dark truths carried by ordinary humans in his new movie will terrify viewers. “Nightmare Alley” is a remake of the classic 1947 noir movie, which is based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham about a grifter-turned-mentalist who skillfully cons people by reading revealing details about them and then winning their trust with a few chosen words.
MOVIES

