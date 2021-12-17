ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold analysis: Surge reaches 1,815.00

By Dukascopy Bank Team
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price for gold has reached the 1,815.00 mark, where the late November high-level resistance zone is located at. Namely,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC boosts up to $166.69, could it reach $200?

Litecoin price shot above $160 in a late surge on the day. Price rose as high as $166.69 with trading volume upping by 16 percent. LTC could be in line to target the $200 psychological mark. Litecoin price analysis for the day shows the token engaging in a late surge...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Renews three-week low under 0.9200 on breaking 200-DMA

USD/CHF remains pressured around multi-day low during three-day downtrend. Bearish MACD signals, 0.9215 key support break favors sellers. Bulls need validation from 0.9255, bears eye four-month-old ascending trend line. USD/CHF stays depressed around a three-week low, down 0.08% on a day near 0.9170 during early Friday. The Swiss currency (CHF)...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.37. Dollar corss-inspired rise to a fresh 3-week high of 114.51 (Asia) today suggests correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended earlier at 112.54 and upside bias remains for marginal gain, loss of near term upward momentum should cap price below 115.00 handles today. On the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly low and rebounds, back above 1.2800 mark

USD/CAD witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dropped to a fresh weekly low. The ascending channel formation supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying. A convincing break below the 1.2740-35 area is needed to negate the positive outlook. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop
themarketperiodical.com

LUNA Price analysis:- The price reached an all-time high, and the bulls hit resistance in the 4hour chart. Will the bullish trend continue?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the bulls push the price up to and make a bullish trend. As the wick shows, the bears are trying their best to push the price down but are failing. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the bullish run will continue or the bears are going to interfere. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction anytime soon.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Experiences sharp surge

It took the GBP/USD currency exchange rate 15 hours of testing resistance and trading flat below the previous December high-level zone at 1.3365 before the high level failed. By the middle of Thursday's GMT trading, the pair had already reached the 1.3435 level. Moreover, the GBP faced no resistance against the USD as high as the 1.3468 level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Extends its surge to 129.50

On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 129.00 mark and the technical levels that were strengthening it. Afterwards, the 129.00 level was confirmed as support and the pair almost immediately reached the 129.50 level. By the middle of Thursday's European trading, the pair was still located below the 129.50 mark.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Surges to 1.1340

The EUR/USD broke out of the previous trading range to the upside. The surge ended at the 1.1340 mark, which served as resistance. By the middle of Thursday's trading, the pair had retreated and had almost reached the 1.1300 mark. A move below the 1.1300 mark could immediately find support...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Plummets due to fundamentals

During Wednesday's afternoon, US Final GDP, Consumer Confidence and Building Starts data showed contradicting information, which was represented by a wide hourly candle. The rate bounced between the borders of the minor scale channel down pattern until the pattern's support broke. The event was followed by a sharp decline to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Gold in limited pullback

Gold softens as the US dollar edged higher. A surge above 1788 and then 1808 has prompted the bears to cover. The precious metal is looking for support after the breakout stalled with an overextended RSI. A bearish MA cross may weigh on short-term sentiment. The base of the initial...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and gold intraday: Elliott Wave analysis

Thre is no big changes for EURUSD, we are still looking for an a-b-c rally within wave E of a higher degree wave 4), where wave »c« is still missing. So, we may easily see a retest of 1.1320 – 1.1350 resistance area before a continuation lower for wave 5).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold analysis: Respects moving averages

The price for gold passed the support of the 100-hour simple moving average near 1,790.00 on Tuesday afternoon. However, the price almost immediately found support in the 200-hour simple moving average, which kept the rate up until the middle of Wednesday. At mid-day on Wednesday, the price was approached by the resistance of the 50-hour SMA.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Are There Chances of Rising?

Gold prices failed to maintain their recent gains, reaching the resistance level of $1815, then selling off to the support level of $1785, where it has settled as of this writing. Gold slipped as global stocks rebounded from losses in the previous session, buoyed by some encouraging earnings updates and a report from Moderna on the efficacy of a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant. Moderna announced that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased levels of antibodies against Omicron. Moderna said the currently permitted 50-microgram booster increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-booster levels.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold snaps 2-session slide to end above $1,800/oz.

Gold futures closed higher Wednesday, in the penultimate session before a holiday break. Many global markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Christmas. The advance for the precious metal helped it to retake a precarious perch above $1,800 that it has failed to sustain for an extended period, but a weaker dollar and subdued Treasury yields helped the yellow metal's advance on the session. February gold traded $13.50, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $1,802.20 an ounce, nudging the asset back above the psychologically significant level at $1,800. However, after hitting a mid-November, near-term peak, gold futures have mostly traded sideways, navigating the terrain between around $1,760 and slightly above $1,800 an ounce. For the week, gold is set to finish flat, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB At a Critical Decision Point Following 10% Daily Surge

SHIB has seemingly managed to halt the downtrend from the past couple of months and surged by more than 10% in a day. After SHIB arrived at the $0.000030 support level, the price action intensified, and the cryptocurrency made a quick dash above the descending wedge (in blue) in a clear bullish move which we anticipated in the last SHIB analysis. Now, the price sits just under the key resistance at $0.000034. The next move from SHIB will be decisive.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Stopped by Dollar's Recovery

Although the global central banks decided to tighten their monetary policies, including those who actually raised interest rates, appetite for safe havens increased amid global fears of the Omicron variant which threatens a global closure on Christmas. Accordingly, the price of gold returned to the resistance level of $1815 before closing trading around the level of $1798, with the recovery of the US dollar. Gold prices recorded a weekly rise of 1.3%, reducing its decline since the beginning of the year to date to less than 5%.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: Bears intervene as LINK reaches $19, downtrend ahead?

Chainlink price analysis shows mixed market sentiment. Resistance for LINK/USD is present at $19.5. Support for LINK is present at $17.8. The Chainlink price analysis shows the coin is facing trouble after reaching $19, as bears are trying to pull the price back downwards. Still, LINK is in a comparatively better position as most of the market is bearish today, but LINK/USD is in greens on daily charts. However, chances are there for LINK to turn bearish completely if the recently forming bearish momentum continues. The next support for LINK is present at $17.8; if the downtrend extends, then this support may go under test. On the contrary, resistance is present at $19.5, which has already shown its pressure in the previous hours.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy