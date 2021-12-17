Gold analysis: Surge reaches 1,815.00

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the bulls push the price up to and make a bullish trend. As the wick shows, the bears are trying their best to push the price down but are failing. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the bullish run will continue or the bears are going to interfere. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction anytime soon.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO