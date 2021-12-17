ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Three students arrested for making school threats in Lee County

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYgGL_0dPqMUcR00

Sheriff deputies have arrested three students who made threats of violence toward their schools.

Investigators say a 15-year-old threatened a mass shooting threat at his high school in Bonita Springs. They say the student used a third-party app to make the threat. This is when a fellow student contacted a school resource officer. Detectives were able to arrest the teen for the threat.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says a 13-year-old student was arrested for sending a Snapchat saying "he was going to shoot black students" at North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts school.

The third arrest was a 14-year-old student. Detectives say he sent a bomb threat on Twitter against the Veterans Park Academy of the Arts.

Sheriff Marceno is launching a School Threat Enforcement Team to handle future school threats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bonita Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Bomb Threat#The Veterans Park Academy
FOX 4 WFTX

Threat of violence made at Mariner Middle School

The principal of Mariner Middle School in Cape Coral posting on the school's Facebook page Wednesday night saying they are "aware of rumors threatening school violence on Friday". She went on to say they are working with law enforcement and more information will be released on Thursday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy