Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 bln euros in capital

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy.
The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES; and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain...
