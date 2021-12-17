ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 bln euros in capital

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Friday said it planned to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital next year after Rome failed to clinch a sale to healthier rival UniCredit .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Link soars on $2.5 bln buyout bid from Canada's Dye & Durham

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO) said it would acquire Link Administration Holdings Ltd (LNK.AX) for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion), sending the Australian share registry firm's stock to its highest in nearly a year. The deal will give Dye & Durham access...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Otis says its Spanish unit will tender full stake in Zardoya Otis in deal valued at 3.39 billion euros

Elevator maker Otis Worldwide Corporation said Tuesday its Opal Spanish Holdings SAU unit has greed that Euro-Syns SA will tender its shares in Zardoya Otis SA in a deal with a total equity value of 3.39 billion euros ($3.82 billion). The offer price pre-dividends of 7.21 euros is equal to a 33% premium over the company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced. Zardoya Otis will be delisted from the Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock exchanges once the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2022. Otis is expecting the deal to boost its adjusted per-share earnings by a mid-single digit percentage starting in 2023. "Given the timing of the close and the pace of the acquisition of shares, 2022 EPS accretion is expected to be in a range of 3 to 5 cents," said the company. Otis shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 23% in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's Leonardo signs ESG-linked credit line worth 600 mln euros

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo said on Monday it had signed a new ESG-linked credit line worth 600 million euros ($678 million), making half of the group’s financing sources sustainable. The credit line, which expires at the beginning of 2027, is aimed at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-France plans to raise bank capital buffer to 0.5% in March

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France plans to require banks to build up their capital reserves again after easing requirements during the coronavirus crisis to keep credit flowing, the finance stability council said on Monday. The council said it expects to raise the countercyclical capital buffer from 0% to the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Dei#Milan#Rome#Italian#Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena#Mps#Unicredit
Reuters

Financing deal worth 1.24 bln euro signed for Turkish railway project

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A green financing deal for the Turkish Finance Ministry, worth 1.24 billion euro ($1.40 billion), has been signed to fund development of a new high-speed railway line in northwest Turkey, Standard Chartered Bank said on Thursday. The 200 kilometer railway line, a crucial project for...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Italy to allocate almost 2 bln euros more for energy price curbs

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy will allocate almost 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in additional funds to help households overcome rising energy prices next year, Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said on Thursday. With international energy prices soaring, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has already spent more than 4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - France and Italy called on Thursday for the European Union's fiscal rules to allow more leeway for investments that would help the 27-nation bloc become greener and more self-sufficient in a post-pandemic world. EU budget rules safeguard the value of the euro by setting limits...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries. It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk areas....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment said on Thursday it would buy Italian online gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as it looks to expand its footprint in Europe. ($1 = 0.7491 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know

Intel aims to bring more production back to the U.S. and Europe, counterbalancing Asia’s manufacturing dominance. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to add facilities in France and Italy and put a critical production site in Germany in its bid to go global, Bloomberg reports. France will be home to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 bln euros

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS (UBSG.S) must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering.
ECONOMY
Deadline

New Film Fund Apax Capital Plans 10-Year, $1.7B Investment For Shooting In Italy; Big Chunk Set Aside For U.S. Producers

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy. The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES; and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain...
MOVIES
Reuters

Germany boosts its climate fund with 60 bln euro injection

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's new government passed a supplementary budget on Monday to supercharge its climate and transformation fund with a debt-financed injection of 60 billion euros ($68 billion) to allow more investments in the shift towards a green economy. The supplementary budget, passed unanimously by Chancellor Olaf...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Spain to repay 1.9 bln euros to utilities after court ruling

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will repay 1.9 billion euros ($2.15 billion) to the country’s power utilities after the Supreme Court ruled they had been unlawfully charged for the use of water, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday. The charge imposed on hydro-power plants retroactively...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

India’s OfBusiness valued at $5 billion in $325 million funding

Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the startup’s $325 million Series G financing round. Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, invested in OfBusiness through its new $10 billion+ fund called Alpha Wave Ventures II. TechCrunch, which first reported about Falcon Edge...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Germany spends additional 2.2 bln euros to buy more COVID vaccines

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany's health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. The vaccines are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections currently sweeping the country, Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Taking Its Toll on Heavy Industries

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy