Out on a Limb: Your yearbooks may help other genealogists

As a genealogist, you’ve probably found some good information in old high school or college yearbooks. You’ve probably also felt grateful to the people who dropped off their yearbooks at whatever library or historical society you have used.

Perhaps, though, you’d rather not part with your own yearbooks. Now, you don’t have to. You can help your fellow family historians without giving up your volumes.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society is now digitizing area yearbooks and does not require that you part company with them forever. A brief loan of the yearbooks is fine.

“We can return the books to you when the process is complete,” says President Mary Portelli in the latest issue of the society’s quarterly newsletter. Just contact the society at [email protected] to make arrangements to drop yours off.

Yearbooks are useful to build up a picture of a relative. Besides photos, you’ll learn the high school or college graduation date and find out a lot about the relative’s studies, degrees and activities, information that might not be available anywhere else.

What makes yearbooks difficult to use is that secondary public and private schools typically do not make their own yearbook collections available to the general public. Colleges might or might not have them in their own libraries, though you can probably get a friend of the library pass. Public and historical society libraries have only the old yearbooks that someone brought through the door and donated. Online collections are spotty at best.

Search Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and click on the index of digitized records. In that vast trove of information you’ll find their yearbook holdings, which are quite large. You’ll be able to see if they already have your yearbooks or still need them as new additions.

The website also gives you the latest information on scheduling, resource usage and membership. As of this writing, the library at 57 North Franklin St. (second floor) in Wilkes-Barre is open for research by members only, by appointment only and on Thursdays only.

More digitization: FamilySearch, the free online database sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has completed digitization of its millions of pieces of information – text, images, everything, the organization announced recently.

“Over 200 countries and principalities and more than 100 languages are included in the digitized documents,” FamilySearch reports. “All types of genealogically significant records are included— censuses, births, marriages, deaths, probate, Church, immigration, and more.”

Genealogists have long used FamilySearch, early on mostly at its regional records centers and more recently via its gigantic online data base.

Not familiar with the service? Go to www.familysearch.org and look around for yourself.

DNA tests: Various DNA test companies are offering reduced prices. That’s good, but read up on the subject first, starting with an online search and by asking people you know who’ve taken them. Different companies’ tests are designed to do different things.

Some will give a general picture of your genetic spread. Some focus on a region or a side of the family. Some give you more of a picture of your widely extended family – your “cousins.”

If you do not want your results readily searchable by others, limit ourself to testing services that have safeguards.

No objections have ever been raised to federal authorities using data bases to find relatives of military casualties who remain unidentified. But there is an ongoing controversy over police agencies seeking genetic matches to locate relatives who can help them solve cases.