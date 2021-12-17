ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQDug_0dPqLuL000

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico , using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden .

Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.

On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he describes as “state money” rather than federal.

“These are the first panels in what will be a 1.7-mile stretch designed to help fill gaps where there is no federal wall. More projects planned. Governor Abbott will be at the construction site tomorrow to hold 12pm ET announcement/details,” the reporter wrote.

The wall is seemingly stage two of Governor Abbott’s so called ‘Operation Lone Star’ , which was established back in March in response to an apparent migrant surge.

However, civil rights groups have been highly critical of the operation , alleging that it is discriminatory, and is fanning the flames of anti-migrant sentiment in the state.

The $2bn programme was approved by Texas lawmakers, with Mr Abbott claiming that the high number of migrants crossing the border into the United States poses a security threat to the state.

“This rhetoric has deadly consequences,” said Laura Peña, legal director of the Racial and Economic Justice Program at the Texas Civil Rights Project, citing the 2019 El Paso massacre, in which a shooter targeted Latinos.

Plans for the Texan-funded border wall were approved back in June of this year. The Washington Post reports that $250m was pledged for the wall alone, which will span “hundreds of miles, according to Mr Abbott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Amlio_0dPqLuL000

It remains to be seen whether the 64-year-old will be able to follow through on that pledge, as similar assurances from former President Trump ended up being hollow.

In all, 458 miles of “barrier system” were added during the Trump administration – 85 miles in new locations and 373 miles of updates.

Mr Trump said he had made the border “ virtually impenetrable ” but, like the wall, this claim has holes. A section in Texas, which cost $27m per mile, was reportedly breached by $5 handmade ladders in April of 2020.

Comments / 71

Catherine Kessaris
5d ago

keep it going! no breaks, straight construction, immediately. Concerned USA citizen! God, cover this project please. Bring it to pass! Catherine Kessaris

Reply
8
William Barry
6d ago

Taxpayers just paid thousands for Biden security fences around his estates in Delaware. Send all the illegals to Deleware to live.

Reply(3)
18
Robert E. Barnes
5d ago

making it harder to get into the US is also saving the lives of the people trying to get in. Thousands die trying to get in the country. If they realize it has become more difficult, it should slow down the number dieing trying to get here.

Reply
6
Related
Amarillo Globe-News

Thomas: Building the border wall back better

During a debate with George H.W. Bush in New Hampshire in 1980, the moderator asked that Ronald Reagan’s microphone be “turned off for the moment.” Reagan was angry and said something that might be applied to the failure of the Biden administration to use materials lying unused in Texas paid for during the Trump administration for the purpose of constructing the border wall. Said Reagan, “I paid for this microphone.” The clear implication was that since he paid for it, he ought to be able to use it.
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Trump’s Big Border Wall Is Now a Pile of Rusting Steel

Tens of thousands of heavy steel slats, once destined to become part of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, are slowly rusting in the open air throughout the southwestern borderlands. The bollards—18- or 33-foot-long hollow posts, most of them reinforced with concrete and rebar—are worth at least a quarter of a billion dollars. The Department of Defense owns most of that steel, but it’s unclear what will—or can—be done with it. For now, it remains in spider-webbed stacks sunning themselves in vast staging areas along the wall.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Border agency authorized to clean up wall construction sites

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered building to stop.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall building projects begun by the Defense Department within the Border Patrol's sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.Work will include installing drainage systems to prevent flooding, erosion control and slope stabilization, construction and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
Turnto10.com

Texas AG asks court to require Biden to build border wall

AUSTIN, Texas (KFOX) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the State of Missouri submitted a motion for a preliminary injunction asking a federal court to order the Biden administration to immediately resume the building of the southern border wall. "The Biden Administration again and again refuses to aid...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Greenville Herald-Banner

Texas breaks ground on state-funded border wall

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders debuted the construction of the new portion of the Texas-Mexico border wall in Rio Grande City, near McAllen, Saturday. The newest portion of the wall is the first installment of a state-funded physical barrier since Abbott made it a priority in June to enhance security along the Texas-Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Mexico#The Wall#Mexican#Fox News#Billfoxla
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
TEXAS STATE
GV Wire

It’s Official: Texas Border Wall Construction Begins

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that construction of a state-owned border wall has begun in the Rio Grande Valley. “Texas has officially started building its own border wall,” Abbott tweeted. “Anyone attempting to enter Texas illegally by crossing these fences will be arrested for criminal trespassing,”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

The Independent

393K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy