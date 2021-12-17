ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca West Senior High under shelter in place as potential threat is investigated

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
The West Seneca Central School District announced a potential threat is being investigated at West Seneca West Senior High School.

Around 1:40 p.m. Friday the district issued a statement on its Facebook page that it was informed of a social media post indicating a potential threat to the West Senior community.

According to the district, the school has been placed in a lock out and a shelter in place as a precautionary measure. The district said students are safe and dismissal is still planned at the normal time with a police presence as a precautionary measure.

Parents who wish to pick up their children may do so but will not be allowed in the building. All afternoon and evening activities in the district have been canceled.

This is the second potential threat investigated in the district Friday. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday the district released a statement on its Facebook page after a potential threat was investigated at West Middle School .

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.

