Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Hunter Curtis, who was named Big East Boy's Player of the Week, for the 1st week of the season. Ellsworth is off to a 3-0 start. In their wins over Mount View, (69-49), MDI (57-41) an Houlton (70-35), Curtis had 45 points, pulling down 36 rebounds. He had 13 assists and 11 steals.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO