Midwestern food and drug chain Hy-Vee has launched RedBox Rx, a new subsidiary that provides low-cost telehealth and online pharmacy services nationwide. Hy-Vee said Tuesday that, to keep prices low and “save patients the hassle,” RedBox Rx doesn’t accept health insurance but patients — who must be ages 18 and older — can use health savings accounts (HSAs) or flexible spending accounts (FSAs) to pay for telehealth visits or prescription drugs. Prescribed treatments are shipped free directly to patients’ homes throughout the United States.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO