UPDATE: Missing Snow College student may have left Ephraim area, evidence suggests

EPHRAIM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Police evidence suggests that a missing Snow College student may have left the Ephraim area.

According to an update from Snow College Friday afternoon , 19-year-old Madelyn Allen did not have access to a car, does not have a driver’s license and would not be able to travel on her own. Madelyn’s current mental state, as shared by her family in the press conference on December 16, amplify the concern and urgency in finding her.

Madelyn went missing on Monday, Dec. 13. She was last seen leaving her residence at 155 East College Avenue around 9:22 p.m. Madelyn was seen on security footage leaving the lobby of her building, carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, a dark skirt, and flat shoes.

Investigators are exploring all leads in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 435-835-2345..

The father of Madelyn Allen, a student at Snow College who went missing on Monday, has released a statement about Madelyn’s disappearance. We have also obtained security footage of Madelyn leaving Noyes Building at Snow College, as seen below:

Madelyn’s father stated, “We are devastated, as you could imagine, and we are desperate to find her safe.” He adds, “I want to acknowledge that there are perhaps others who are facing equally harrowing challenges. In our hearts, we felt prayers for you who are dealing with those kinds of things as well.”

He continued to praise law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Madelyn, and acknowledged the urgency in place, stating, “We appreciate their willingness to ramp up the search.”

Madelyn’s father went on to say, “We’ve been amazed by the outpouring of love and support. We deeply appreciate all those who are seeking to help. Maddy was born prematurely. At her birth, she experienced a brain bleed and had a number of other issues at that time, and since then, she’s faced a myriad of challenges, including disability as well as mental and emotional difficulties. In spite of all this, she’s repeatedly overcome these many obstacles.”

He described Madelyn’s love for art and music, her participation in high school musicals, the Snow College choir, and her job as a lifeguard. “She has been a fighter,” he said.

Madelyn’s father urged everyone listening to please share the story of Madelyn’s disappearance with everyone they can in an effort to find her. He stated, “Dear friends, from our family to yours, and as Maddy’s parents, we are asking for your help. If greater awareness of Maddy’s story and a picture brings her home, we ask that you please share this with everyone you possibly can.”

In a message to his daughter, he said, “We love you beyond our words to express, and we are here for you.”

Madelyn’s family has created a Facebook and Instagram to provide updates: Click here for the Facebook page and here for the Instagram.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or saw anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170.

