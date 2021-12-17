ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THREE NHL TEAMS SHUT DOWN UNTIL AFTER CHRISTMAS

Cover picture for the articleWith rising numbers of COVID cases, the NHL has decided to shut down three teams for the next few days in order to get things under control. According tothe NHL, the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and...

CBS Detroit

NHL Shuts Down 7th Team, No Cross-Border Play

The NHL and its player’s association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER BELIEVES OVECHKIN WILL BE AT 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS REGARDLESS OF HIS AGE

While everyone is disappointed with the fact that NHLers won't be taking part in the Winter Olympics coming up in February in Beijing, it's a safe bet no one is more disappointed than Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Ovi was a major force in getting the league to agree to let players go in 2022 after missing the 2018 Olympics. At one point, Ovechkin even indicated he would go whether the NHL gave permission or not. With COVID derailing the plans for 2022, one former NHLer believes The Great 8 will be at the Olympics in 2026 despite the fact that he'll be 40 then.
NHL
8 News Now

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
markerzone.com

FROLUNDA HC POSTPONES EVENT HONORING ALL-TIME GREAT

Frolunda HC, the club where New York Ranger great and future Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist got his start has announced they are postponing a tribute night to the all-time great which was scheduled to take place on January 8th. The postponement comes as the Swedish government, which dealt with praise and criticism for its relatively hands-off handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently announced more restrictions in an effort to deal with the Omicron variant and an expected winter spike in infections.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRUINS DEFENCEMAN JAKUB ZBORIL TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2021-22 SEASON

The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday that defenceman Jakub Zboril will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after having surgery to fix a torn ACL in his right knee. "Jakub Zboril suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the team's game at Nashville on December 2. He underwent successful surgery, performed by Dr. Peter Asnis at Mass General Brigham, on Thursday, December 16. Zboril is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season," The Bruins said via their website.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
markerzone.com

REM PITLICK'S VIEW ON BEING A HEALTHY SCRATCH DRAWS PRAISE FROM BOBBY RYAN

Hockey players are known for often giving very cliched responses when asked questions by reporters. From 'we gotta get pucks to the net" to "dig deep and bear down", hockey tends to have a huge number of repeated responses to questions. For Rem Pitlick of the Minnesota Wild, he gave anything but a normal response when asked about being a healthy scratch, and it seems fellow player Bobby Ryan was there for it.
NHL

