New England's Damien Harris (hamstring) ruled out in Week 15

By Matt Lo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) will not play in Week 15's game against the...

MassLive.com

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry, RB Damien Harris return to practice after injuries; Nelson Agholor absent (report)

The New England Patriots had a little good news, a little bad news on the injury front at Wednesday’s practice. According to reports from media in attendance Wednesday, wide receiver N’Keal Harry was present at practice after leaving Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with an apparent injury. However, receiver Nelson Agholor was not spotted. Agholor was taken out of Saturday’s game with a head injury.
CBS Boston

Patriots Injury Report: Stevenson, Agholor Miss Second Straight Day On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — While it looks like Damien Harris will be back in the New England backfield this weekend against the Buffalo Bill, the Patriots may be without the other half of their running back duo. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday, once again sidelined with an illness. At least Harris was on the practice field for the second straight day, after he missed last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury. Harris was among the eight players listed as limited on Thursday’s practice/injury report: C David Andrews, Shoulder DL Christian Barmore, Knee LB Ja’Whaun Bentley,...
CBS Boston

Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry Limited At Wednesday’s Practice; Stevenson Does Not Practice Due To Illness

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots got a few players back at practice on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an important matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. There were a few more, however, who did not participate in Wednesday’s session. We’ll start with the good news, because it’s the time of the year when good news wins out. Running back Damien Harris was back on the field during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice, a good sign after New England’s leading rusher had to sit out Saturday’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury. And from...
#Colts#Hamstring Injury#American Football
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
The Spun

Tom Brady Explains Sunday Night’s Sideline Exchange With Saints

On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline....
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns just waived a fan-favorite

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with tons of roster issues in the past couple of weeks as a bunch of players tested positive for COVID-19. The sage not only led to their game getting delayed but also to Nick Mullens getting the start at quarterback while Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
