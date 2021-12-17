New England's Damien Harris (hamstring) ruled out in Week 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — While it looks like Damien Harris will be back in the New England backfield this weekend against the Buffalo Bill, the Patriots may be without the other half of their running back duo. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday, once again sidelined with an illness. At least Harris was on the practice field for the second straight day, after he missed last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury. Harris was among the eight players listed as limited on Thursday’s practice/injury report: C David Andrews, Shoulder DL Christian Barmore, Knee LB Ja’Whaun Bentley,...

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO