2022 Heisman Trophy Betting Breakdown: Will Bryce Young Repeat?

By Richard Johnson
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Bryce Young will attempt to repeat in 2022 as the Heisman Award winner, but are there other contenders worth betting in futures markets?

The 2021 Heisman race took multiple twists without anyone really clearly “winning” the award in the eyes of many of the voters until Bryce Young and Alabama won the SEC title on championship weekend. We haven’t even finished this season yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to next season.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Betting Favorites

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Yes he’ll be trying to repeat, which is a dubious thing to do, but if anyone can do it it’d be the quarterback of an Alabama team still expected to be one of the nation’s best.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Had the Buckeyes beat Michigan and then won the Big Ten, Stroud might very well have won it this year. Instead, he’ll have to come back and try again next season. He’ll have a worse receiving corps, but he’s good enough to make it work.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

Yup, South Carolina … The Oklahoma transfer has a new home. Now, let’s see if he can regain the form that had so many penciling him in for the award last summer. He’ll be playing better defenses and have less talent around him in the receiving corps, but he’s got all the arm talent one could ask for. The redemption story of his transfer would give him a big Heisman boost next season.

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Rattler’s replacement in Norman burst onto the scene with incredible rushing performances. He’ll have a new head coach next season, but he has all the talent to shine no matter who is calling the plays for the Sooners.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

Miami might just have a quarterback -- the talented quarterback wasn’t the original starter this season but had Miami fans hype late in the season when he took over. If he can bring The U back, he’d be a Heisman contender for sure.

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

The Buckeyes’ ball carrier is an explosive play waiting to happen. If Ohio State’s offense puts more on the ground as it replaces multiple standout receivers next season, Henderson could be a big value to wager on.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Before an arm injury derailed his 2021 season, Robinson had a decent claim to the award. Hopefully he’s back to full health to dazzle us again in 2022.

Georgia QB JT Daniels

The Dawgs could just never get Daniels on the field as Stetson Bennett played steady enough to keep the job. With Bennett out of the picture, is it Daniels’ time to shine?

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Value

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

It can’t go this badly for Uiagalelei again … can it? For the Tigers to return to the title hunt, they’ll need him to return to playing at or near his potential.

Alabama DL Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson was arguably a better defensive player than the actual finalist who got to go to New York in 2021, but if he can do what he did this season again next season he should most certainly be a finalist next year, if not pull the unthinkable.

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks

As the other prong of the Oklahoma rushing attack, Brooks can flat-out play. With a defensive head coach, perhaps things get more ground and pound for the Sooners boosting his chances at the award next season.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Super Long Shots

  • Grayson McCall, QB Coastal Carolina
  • Devin Leary, QB NC State
  • Phil Jurkovec, QB Boston College
  • Blake Corum, RB Michigan
  • Will Rogers, QB Mississippi State
  • Mohamed Ibrahim, RB Minnesota
  • Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee
  • Jake Heaner, QB Fresno State
  • Jaxson Dart, QB USC
  • Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse
  • Malik Cunningham, QB Louisville
  • Anthony Richardson, QB Florida

