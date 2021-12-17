Candidates file for 2022 primary elections

Filing ended Monday evening for anyone wishing to campaign for the March 1, 2022 political primary elections and several races for offices in Rockwall County, as well as across the region.

Contested races, both in the GOP primary and for the general election next November, are ahead for both Rockwall County Commissioners on the ballot, while there will be a battle during the November election for the County Judge post.

Incumbent Rockwall County Judge David Sweet is seeking reelection and is running unopposed in the Republican Party primary, while Brandon Vines is the sole candidate seeking a nomination for the office in the Democratic Party primary.

There is no incumbent in the running for Rockwall County Commissioner Precinct 2, which has Dana Macalik and Jim Pruitt vying for the Republican Party nomination and Scott Johnson seeking the Democratic Party nod.

Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 4 Janet Nichol seeks the Republican nomination as she runs for reelection and is facing John Stacy in the GOP primary. Ericka Ledferd is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the post.

There will be a contest nomination for the office of Rockwall County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 between Anthony Norton and Brian Tabor.

Several candidates, all Republicans, are currently unopposed. Lea Carlson is seeking the office of District Clerk, incumbent Jennifer Foss is running for County Clerk, incumbent David Peek is seeking the County Treasurer job, and incumbent Cathy Penn is in the running for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 position.

Elsewhere, the redrawn districts drafted earlier this year by the Texas Legislature are still pending the results of a federal lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice, although the current plan has Rockwall County remaining under U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Senate District 2, with the county shifting to Texas House of Representatives District 33.

As of Tuesday morning, the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott was reporting that Pat Fallon of Celina, the incumbent in U.S. House District 4, has filed for the GOP nomination and will face Dan Thomas, a news anchor with the KXII television station in Sherman. Iro Omere, a consultant from Plano, has filed for the Democratic Party nomination.

Bob Hall of Edgewood, the incumbent in State Senate District 2, is unopposed in seeking the nomination to the office in the Republican Primary, with Prince S. Giadolor of Rockwall the only candidate filing for the Democratic Party nomination.

The race for State House 33 drew contests from both GOP and Democratic Party candidates. The Republicans included Scott R. Lamarca of Wylie and Dennis London of Rockwall. Peter Haase, an engineer from Richardson, and Graeson Lynskey, a student from Rockwall, have filed for the Democratic Party nomination.

But even after the filing period closes, there may still be changes take place in terms of who may or may not be in running next March.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Dec. 6 challenging the maps the state legislature approved in October, claiming they do not recognize the Latino population growth in the state and are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.