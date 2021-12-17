ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City Municipal recognized for excellence in financial reporting

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Municipal was recently awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2020 fiscal year-end annual comprehensive financial report.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting given by GFOA.

“Our finance team has a history of excellence in financial reporting,” Park City Councilmember Steve Joyce said in a statement. “Sixteen years in a row of meeting the high standards of this award is an impressive recognition for their hard work.”

As of October, Park City has an AA+ bond rating and upgrade to “stable” status from Standard and Poor’s (S&P).


