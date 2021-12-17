ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire on Louisiana Avenue kills dog and cat inside

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxwmV_0dPqHy0k00

Corpus Christi firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning in a kitchen in the 400 block of Louisiana that killed a dog and cat that were living there.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Randy Paige said the fire apparently started when a burner on a stove was left unattended and eventually ignited some cabinetry in the kitchen. The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house.

The residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire, Paige said.

"When we first started investigating, we noticed that (a burner on) the stove was glowing red," Paige said. "It apparently got hot enough to ignite the cabinets above the stove and then spread."

The original call came to CCFD at 8:16 a.m. and the first respondents arrived at 8:22 a.m. Paige said the fire was brought under control at 8:36 a.m.

CCPD and Nueces County DA talk murder case dismissal

"You can't withhold evidence that you don't even know exists and that's what happened here," CCPD Assistant Chief Todd Green said. "Unfortunately, there was miscommunication between two departments in our department. Two separate divisions. Two separate investigators."
