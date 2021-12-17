ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leafs’ John Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot enter protocol

 6 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Friday.

The Maple Leafs canceled Friday’s practice in Vancouver as a precaution.

All players and traveling staff were tested Thursday and will undergo additional testing on Friday, the team said.

Toronto’s game Thursday night at Calgary was postponed due to the Flames’ COVID-19 issues. The Maple Leafs are slated to play the Canucks in Vancouver Saturday night.

Tavares ranks second on the team in goals (13), assists (19) and points (32) in 29 games this season. The 31-year-old captain has an active five-game points streak and has 16 points in the past 10 games.

Kerfoot, 27, has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season.

–Field Level Media

