Law Enforcement

Two Rivers Police Address Porch Pirates

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePirates still exist in modern society, but they have a different look. Porch pirates are defined as those who steal holiday, or any kind of gift or package left outside of one’s residence or business. These crimes pick up during the holidays and this year has been no...

www.seehafernews.com

WIBW

Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Department is searching for a porch pirate ahead of the holidays. The Wamego Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for the public’s help to identify the person in this video seen taking a package off of a resident’s porch.
WAMEGO, KS
MyChesCo

Porch Pirate Arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with a package theft investigation. Authorities state that on December 15 at approximately 10:16 a.m. officers were on proactive patrol in the area of 4th and Clayton Streets when they observed 26-year-old Raghib Lucas. Officers recognized Lucas as a suspect in several recent package theft incidents. Police made contact with Lucas and recovered proceeds from the recent thefts, and he was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged porch pirate hits Ballard

SEATTLE — A porch pirate hit Ballard on Sunday afternoon, taking packages off porches in the middle of the day. A KIRO 7 viewer sent us this surveillance video, showing the woman walking past the front door, then returning to grab the package. The viewer tells us the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police blotter: Lug nuts removed; resisting arrest; theft in parking lot; porch pirates strike; credit union vandalized

It was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that two people parked their cars off Continental Drive and Highway 2. The two then left in one car and left the other car behind. When they came back, the man got into his vehicle and drove away. He didn’t get too far as all the lug nuts had been taken off and the wheels then fell off.
BUTTE, MT
KOLO TV Reno

Porch pirate video leads to arrests for bigger thefts

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten days ago home security cameras were capturing a so-called porch pirate stealing packages from homes in a Carson City neighborhood. It’s the kind of petty theft that tends to show up this time of year as even more of us are ordering on line for home delivery. though we’re told such thefts have been rare in Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
NBC 29 News

Porch pirates on the prowl in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Porch pirates are on the prowl in Greene County, and their latest target is the Preddy Creek neighborhood. The Greene County Sheriffs Office says packages are being snatched from porches, as well as holiday cards from mailboxes. There have been six reports from the Preddy...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
koamnewsnow.com

Porch Pirates: Pittsburg Police release tips for shoppers

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Some 4-state residents have already reported porch pirate incidents. Police release a statement encouraging mindfulness during the online holiday shopping season. The Pittsburg Police Department wants to let the community in on the best ways to secure packages delivered to doorsteps. Porch pirates steal tens of...
PITTSBURG, KS
WCBD Count on 2

Theft prevention: Local police share tips on how to guard packages against porch pirates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry law enforcement officers say that property crimes, like delivery package thefts, spike around the holidays. “This is something that happens across the nation,” said PFC Paiam Etminan of the North Charleston Police Department. “Criminals have to do their Christmas shopping, too.” Officer Etminan said that there is a list […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
fredericksburg.today

How to stop “Porch Pirates”

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online shoppers should be aware of ‘porch pirates’ – people stealing packages from unsuspecting homeowners. The U.S. Postal Service has a few ways you can keep your packages safe from thieves during the holiday season and all year round.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garner police reports fewer porch pirates this holiday season

GARNER, N.C. — It’s that time of year where presents are being mailed across the country. It’s also when we usually see more reports of packages stolen off porches. Amazon Cloud Computing Networks caused many of Amazon's services to be down last week. Garner police say there...
GARNER, NC
FOX Reno

Police looking for Dayton porch pirate stealing packages

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a woman who was caught on home security cameras stealing packages off the porches in Dayton. The woman on video was seen taking packages from front porches of home in the Roverpark and Ferreto Parkway areas in Dayton.
DAYTON, NV
KVUE

Round Rock porch pirate caught on camera

ROUND ROCK, Texas — With less than two weeks until Christmas, package deliveries are ramping up – and unfortunately, so are package thefts. The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating one porch pirate who was caught on camera. The theft occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the 3700 block of East Palm Valley Road.
ROUND ROCK, TX
snntv.com

SCSO warns to be vigilant against porch pirates

SARASOTA COUNTY - With many shoppers buying gifts online this holiday season, officials warn package deliveries make a tempting target for thieves. “There is a lot of packing and shipping going on especially this time of year during the holidays so it’s always something to be very aware of," said Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Donny Kennard.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wdac.com

Measure Gets Tough On Porch Pirates

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Wendi Thomas plans to introduce legislation to crack down on home delivery theft. With the continuing pandemic, many packages purchased online are being left on porches and available to “porch pirates.” A 2019 report found that 36% of Americans who shop online have had a package stolen. A 2021 survey found Americans lost about $210 million to porch pirates. Theft of mail is charged as a theft offense based on the value of the item taken. Thomas’s bill would implement specific penalties for theft of mail which includes a package, bag or letter. The grading of the offense would increase if the person has prior convictions for theft of mail. A first offense would be a summary offense provided the value of the merchandise is less than $150. If the value of the package is over $150, or the act is a second offense, the offender would face a second-degree misdemeanor. A third offense, regardless of the package value, would be a third-degree felony.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

