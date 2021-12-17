Two Rivers Police Address Porch Pirates

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Wendi Thomas plans to introduce legislation to crack down on home delivery theft. With the continuing pandemic, many packages purchased online are being left on porches and available to “porch pirates.” A 2019 report found that 36% of Americans who shop online have had a package stolen. A 2021 survey found Americans lost about $210 million to porch pirates. Theft of mail is charged as a theft offense based on the value of the item taken. Thomas’s bill would implement specific penalties for theft of mail which includes a package, bag or letter. The grading of the offense would increase if the person has prior convictions for theft of mail. A first offense would be a summary offense provided the value of the merchandise is less than $150. If the value of the package is over $150, or the act is a second offense, the offender would face a second-degree misdemeanor. A third offense, regardless of the package value, would be a third-degree felony.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO