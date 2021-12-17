ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Kid’s Slippers only $7.99 {Guaranteed by Christmas!}

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday only, Zulily has Kid’s Slippers for just $7.99! Plus, if you spend $45+ on Zulily today,...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rcb#Kid S Slippers
ETOnline.com

The Best White Elephant Gifts for Every Budget This Holiday Season

Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift, even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year. Whether you need to arrive with -- or...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Vibrant Life Cuddler Pet Beds Bundle only $13.76!

This Vibrant Life Cuddler Pet Beds Bundle would make a great gift idea!. Walmart has this Vibrant Life Cuddler Pet Beds Bundle for just $13.76 right now!. That’s just $6.88 per bed which is a great deal. Choose free in-store pickup if available to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Free...
PET SERVICES
moneysavingmom.com

Cozy Holiday Throws only $7.99 + shipping!

Right now, Zulily has these Cozy Holiday Throws for just $7.99!. These are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. Choose from several cute designs. Hurry – these are selling out quickly. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Winter Ribbed Beanies only $7.99!

These Women’s Winter Ribbed Beanies are perfect for winter!. Amazon has these Women’s Winter Ribbed Beanies for only $7.99 when you use the promo code RV4YT3HR at checkout!. There are lots of colors to choose from. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

5 Pack Women’s Soft Knit Wool Socks only $7.99!

These Women’s Soft Knit Wool Socks would make great gifts!. This popular deal is back! Amazon has this 5 Pairs Winter Women’s Wool Socks for just $7.99 right now!. These would make great gift ideas. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Girl’s Warm Lined Boots as low as $9.99!

Zulily has Girl’s Warm Lined Boots for as low as $9.99 right now! Plus, if you spend $45+ on Zulily today, you will get an extra 10% off your entire order. There are so many CUTE boots to choose from and they all arrive by Christmas. Shipping starts at...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Arts & Crafts Kits {Guaranteed by Christmas!}

These Arts & Crafts Kits would make such fun gift ideas!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Arts & Crafts Kits for kids right now and everything is priced under $20!. These are all guaranteed to arrive by Christmas and would make great gifts. There are tons of kits in this sale.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Flannel Sheet Sets only $24.99 + shipping!

Today only, Zulily has Flannel Sheet Sets on sale for just $24.99!. Choose from lots of different designs and they all arrive by Christmas!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Dreamy Duvet Covers just $16.99 + shipping!

Looking to switch up your duvet? Get a new Duvet Cover for a great price!. Zulily currently has these Dreamy Duvet Covers for just $16.99! Plus, if you spend $45+ on Zulily today, you will get an extra 10% off your entire order. There are so many beautiful covers to...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Swedish Reusable Dish Cloths – 10 Pack only $10.35!

Score these highly rated Swedish Reusable Dish Cloths for a great deal today!. Amazon has these Swedish Reusable Dish Cloths (10 pack) for just $10.35 today!. These are regularly $24.99 and have thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle Coupon: Buy 2 Candles, Get 2 Free

If you love Yankee Candles, be sure to use this coupon!. Yankee Candle is offering Buy 2 Candles, Get 2 Free when you use the promo code GLOW1221 at checkout! This is valid on all full price large jar or tumbler candles. Valid through December 23, 2021. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Sam’s Club: Free Bag of Like Air Puffcorn!

Calling all Sam’s Club shoppers! Score a FREE bag of Like Air Puffcorn for free! Just submit the rebate here. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Shea Moisture Beard Care Kit only $27.96 shipped {Arrives by Christmas!}

This Shea Moisture Beard Care Kit would make a great gift idea!. Amazon has this Shea Moisture Beard Care Kit for just $27.96 shipped when you use the promo code WQ5NG4AE at checkout!. This kit includes beard wash, full beard detangler, conditioning oil, and beard balm. Sign up for a...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy