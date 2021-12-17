ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen tonight: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

By WSHU
wshu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most...

www.wshu.org

weta.org

Bach's Christmas Oratorio, what to listen for and know!

It's a holiday classic that is becoming more popular, especially in the Washington area. Bill Bukowski joins John Banther to explain everything we need to know in this masterpiece. From how it was originally performed, expected audience participation, and how Bach reused old music. Plus, we have some listener mail and a special Classical Breakdown challenge.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Angels all around us

Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautaavaara says he feels the presence of angels all around him. That's reflected in his thoughtful symphony, Angel of Light. You can enjoy it during our music this evening, along with Beethoven's Symphony No. 1. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
ecbpublishing.com

Holly Jolly Christmas show opens tonight!

For an enjoyable evening of holiday music — both secular and sacred — don't miss the Holly Jolly Christmas show at the Monticello Opera House this weekend. The first show is tonight, Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., with shows also Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at MonticelloOpera House.org, by calling (850) 997-4242 or at the door. Admission for children is $12 and for adults $17. The lobby and bar will open at 7 p.m. for the evening shows and 1 p.m. for the matinee.
MONTICELLO, FL
wshu.org

Listen today: Wagner's Christmas gift

On Christmas morning, Wagner surprised his wife with a work written to celebrate the birth of their son: the Siefgried Idyll. We'll enjoy it during our music this morning. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Listen To The North Woods Outlaws’ New Christmas Song

The Central Maine country hip-hop group (hick hop?) North Woods Outlaws have released a new Christmas song. The new track is called "The Christmas Party" and, yes, it is safe for the kids to hear it. Hey, it's the Holidays after all, right?. The well known local music group recently...
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today and tonight: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

We'll present the traditional Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with the renowned choir of Kind's College Cambridge, live from England at 10:00 this morning. You can also enjoy an encore presentation at 8 pm tonight. Tune in on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
lakercountry.com

Russell County Band to hold Christmas Concert tonight

The Russell County Band will be holding its annual Christmas Concert tonight at 6 p.m. at the Russell County ANC. Admission into the concert is free, but the band encourages attendees to bring monetary donations for the WJRS Food Drive and non-perishable items for Kentuckians who were affected by this weekend’s tornado.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTHR

‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”. One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) showtimes once again this year. The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours starts Christmas Eve on...
CLEVELAND, OH
101.9 The Rock

Christmas Comet ‘Leonard’ in the Maine Sky Tonight

If you are a stargazer, don't miss another night of the brightest comet of the year as it moves through the evening sky. The comet name is Leonard. I googled it. And look who showed up. That is Leonard Bernstein passionately leading an orchestra. Leonard Nimoy. Perfectly cast as Dr...
ASTRONOMY
CBS19

Special Christmas Downtown Live set tonight

LONGVIEW, Texas — Downtown Live is set to return tonight for a special holiday edition. “We love putting on Downtown Lives and celebrating with our community,” Longview Main Street said in a Facebook post. “This year we wanted to add a special Christmas Downtown Live to celebrate the end of the year.”
LONGVIEW, TX
WBOC

A Delmarvalous Christmas to Air Tonight on WBOC, FOX21 & WRDE

We want to spend the holidays with you! Once again, WBOC and WRDE have teamed up to expand our A Delmarvalous Christmas special to have two chapters and more times to catch it. Some of the highlight of this year's special include a bird's-eye view from Chopper 16 of homes...
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES

