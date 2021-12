MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – A Marin County man who has fled to Belarus was indicted on multiple charges, including the alleged assault of police officers, in connection with the January 6 attack at the United States Capitol. Evan Neumann, a 49-year-old from Mill Valley, was indicted Friday on 14 counts, including engaging in physical violence, civil disorder, along with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Neumann is among more than 700 people who have been charged in the riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, delaying Congress’ certification of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. Evan Neumann as...

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO