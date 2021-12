A Santee man was awarded a Carnegie Medal for civilian heroism after he rescued an unconscious 10-year-old girl who was swept offshore in La Jolla. On May 14, 2020, a 10-year-old was floating off the coast of La Jolla when Niel Garret, a 39-year-old electician of Santee, saw her and sprung into action. He was able to reach her in turbulent waters but as he tried to make his way to shore, they were struck repeatedly by waves and at one point, lost her grip on her but was able to quickly get a hold of her again.

