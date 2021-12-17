ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Dedicates a Sensory Room to Son Greyson: 'A Full-Circle Moment for My Family'

By Greta Bjornson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenni "JWoww" Farley has made one dream for her son — and many more children like him — a reality. On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star cut the ribbon on a room at New York City's Barclays Center that is specially designed to accommodate visitors with sensory processing...

Christy Nappi
5d ago

this is such an amazing thing to help children and people with sensory issues. ❤

Morningstar
5d ago

awesome let's post an article about it, because if the world doesn't see it, it didn't happen... people are retarded

