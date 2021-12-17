WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Here’s how much snow falls, and who can expect a wintry mix

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

The advisory runs through most of the day for mixed precipitation and snow.

Total snow accumulations less than 2-4 inches and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an

inch are possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

