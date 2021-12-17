ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Producers Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz Set Drama Series at NBC and CBS

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XpE8_0dPqETS200

Former “CSI” showrunner Carol Mendelsohn and producer Julie Weitz are in early development on two drama series: “Honor” for NBC and “Body Farm” for CBS.

“Honor” is based on “Heder,” the Swedish series created by Sofia Helin along with stars Julia Dufvenius, Anja Lundqvist and Alexandra Rapaport, which centered on a law firm that handles sexual crimes against women. The legal thriller will follow four women lawyers who fight for disenfranchised underdogs, going to great lengths to solve brutal crimes.

Mendelsohn and Weitz will executive produce for Carol Mendelsohn Productions. Jamie Pachino serves as a writer and executive produces alongside Maria Bello and Starlings Television’s Chris Philip and Karine Martin. Eccho Rights, the global distributor of “Heder,” also partners on the series.

“Body Farm” follows a New York City forensic pathologist who has fall from grace, leaving her almost unemployable. She ends up taking a job with an old-school coroner on his body farm in rural Texas, where they covertly investigate mysterious deaths.

Along with Mendelsohn and Weitz for Carol Mendelsohn Productions, writer Aadrita Murkerji executive produces for Cheekoo Films, Inc.

The projects are being produces under Mendelsohn and Weitz’s overall deal with Universal Television , inked in 2018. Mendelsohn served as showrunner and executive producer of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” from 2000 to 2015. She also co-created and executive produced spinoffs “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” Together, she and Weitz have executive produced the series “Prism” and “Game of Silence” as well TV movies including “Chiefs,” “Doomsday” and “The Jury.”

(Pictured: Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz)

Sofia Helin
Maria Bello
