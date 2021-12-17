Ip Group Regulatory News (IPO)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Insig AI PLC - London-based machine learning and data science firm which serves the asset management industry, formerly known as Catena Group PLC - Revenue from trading activity for six months to September 30 jumps to GBP896,000 from GBP196,000, while pretax loss widens to GBP844,000 from GBP287,000. Administrative expenses increase to GBP2.2 million from GBP567,000, though it realises gain on share investment of GBP1.4 million versus nothing a year before. Says each month continues to be "busier than the last" and firm expects this to continue. "The coming quarter and 2022 should demonstrate our ability to secure multiple contract wins, as we successfully leverage our machine learning technology and exploit it, so it fuels fast growing and increasingly higher margin revenues. I look forward to a very exciting 2022," says Chief Executive Steven Cracknell.

