Ip Group Regulatory News (IPO)

 6 days ago

IP GROUP plc (the "Company") IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ("IP Group" or "the Group"), today announces that Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of IP Group the number of ordinary shares of 2 pence each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the Repurchased Shares)...

www.lse.co.uk

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 23 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 22,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,130.333 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,229,171 Ordinary shares, and there...
Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 23 December 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 40,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 23 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
UPDATE 1--Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

(Adds that Private Equity International first reported the. Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's. biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring. options that include a sale of the business, people familiar. with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank...
IN BRIEF: CIP Merchant Capital invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company - Invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a Swiss developer of the next generation of directional deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of neurological degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Subscribes for CHF1.0 million convertible loan notes issued by Aleva, which is...
IN BRIEF: T42 IoT Tracking raises GBP925,000 from loan notes

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC - Israel-based wireless, internet-of-things solutions for remote tracking, monitoring and protection of assets, formerly known as Starcom - Raises GBP925,000 through the issue of unsecured convertible loan notes to several new and existing investors. Net proceeds will be used predominantly for funding the migration to...
IN BRIEF: Bacanora Lithium sets delisting date after Ganfeng takeover

Bacanora Lithium PLC - developer of Sonora lithium project in Mexico - Acquisition by Ganfeng International Trading (Shanghai) Ltd reaches over 75% valid acceptances, allowing its shares on AIM to be cancelled. Company will delist from AIM on January 26. Deal cleared Mexican Antitrust Clearance conditions last week, allowing it...
IN BRIEF: HICL ups stake in toll road operator Road Management Group

HICL Infrastructure PLC - a long-term investor in infrastructure assets managed by InfraRed Capital Partners - Agrees to acquire a further 25% interest in Road Management Group. RMG is a holding company which comprises two UK shadow toll roads: the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being...
Share Price Information for Weiss Korea Opp (WKOF)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liabilityunder the laws...
Nostrum Oil & Gas secures debt for equity swap deal with noteholders

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC said Thursday it has secured an agreement with an ad hoc noteholder group with the aim of reducing its indebtedness and lowering the group's costs. Shares in the exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area in eastern Europe,...
Issuance of ETC Securities

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above,...
IN BRIEF: Lekoil urges shareholders reject Lekoil Nigeria offer

Lekoil Ltd - oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa - Notes offer made by Lekoil Nigeria Ltd to buy shares at 1.9 pence cash each or exchange for Class B shares in Lekoil Nigeria. Lekoil Ltd holds a 40% interest in Lekoil Nigeria. Recommends shareholders do not accept offer and take no action, believing it "materially undervalues" company. Says offer values company at GBP10.2 million, which is "substantially less than value of the intercompany loans due to the company from the Lekoil Nigeria group". It adds: "The board believes that the offer also undervalues the value of the Otakikpo asset, especially given the current oil price."
Share Price Information for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (the "Company") Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company hereby announces that John Myers, Managing Director, North America, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of US$7.7592 per share on 21 December 2021. The notification...
EARNINGS UPDATES: Insig AI momentum builds; Scotgold makes strides

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Insig AI PLC - London-based machine learning and data science firm which serves the asset management industry, formerly known as Catena Group PLC - Revenue from trading activity for six months to September 30 jumps to GBP896,000 from GBP196,000, while pretax loss widens to GBP844,000 from GBP287,000. Administrative expenses increase to GBP2.2 million from GBP567,000, though it realises gain on share investment of GBP1.4 million versus nothing a year before. Says each month continues to be "busier than the last" and firm expects this to continue. "The coming quarter and 2022 should demonstrate our ability to secure multiple contract wins, as we successfully leverage our machine learning technology and exploit it, so it fuels fast growing and increasingly higher margin revenues. I look forward to a very exciting 2022," says Chief Executive Steven Cracknell.
Uniphar snaps up three pharmaceutical-focused companies

(Alliance News) - Uniphar PLC announced on Thursday it had acquired pharmaceutical-focused companies E4H, Devonshire Healthcare Services, and Navi Group. The Dublin-based healthcare services provider did not disclose an acquisition figure, but said each acquisition included an upfront payment plus a contingent consideration payable upon the achievement of certain financial hurdles.
TRADING UPDATES: Mercia buys more Intechnica; Anexo scores VW win

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mercia Asset Management PLC - Henley-in-Arden, England-based investment company - Investment portfolio company Intechnica Group Ltd completes GBP8.5 million funding round to accelerate its growth in both the UK and US markets. Mercia invests a further GBP1.2 million from its own balance sheet, alongside a GBP5.0 million investment by the Mercia advised-managed Northern VCTs and GBP2.3 million from existing private investors and Rupert Cook, the recently appointed non-executive chair of Intechnica's cybersecurity business, Netacea. Following this investment, Mercia holds a 24.4% fully diluted direct equity stake in Intechnica Group, with the Northern VCTs holding a further 10.6% fully diluted equity stake. Intechnica first became a direct balance sheet investment in 2017 via a GBP3.8million investment.
