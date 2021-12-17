ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

 6 days ago

To preserve the real wealth of shareholders and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term through investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash. Fri, 17th Dec 2021 17:35....

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 40,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Weiss Korea Opp (WKOF)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liabilityunder the laws...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: CIP Merchant Capital invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company - Invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a Swiss developer of the next generation of directional deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of neurological degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Subscribes for CHF1.0 million convertible loan notes issued by Aleva, which is...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: T42 IoT Tracking raises GBP925,000 from loan notes

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC - Israel-based wireless, internet-of-things solutions for remote tracking, monitoring and protection of assets, formerly known as Starcom - Raises GBP925,000 through the issue of unsecured convertible loan notes to several new and existing investors. Net proceeds will be used predominantly for funding the migration to...
Life Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,768,100 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: HICL ups stake in toll road operator Road Management Group

HICL Infrastructure PLC - a long-term investor in infrastructure assets managed by InfraRed Capital Partners - Agrees to acquire a further 25% interest in Road Management Group. RMG is a holding company which comprises two UK shadow toll roads: the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being...
Life Style Extra

Buy-Back of ETC Securities

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Ventus VCT and Ventus 2 complete assets disposal

Ventus VCT PLC and Ventus 2 VCT PLC - venture capital trusts - Say sale of assets was completed earlier on Thursday and the expected net proceeds, together with dividends paid in August, "materially exceed" the indicative net proceeds set out in April circular. Ventus net proceeds to shareholders from the sales, including an estimation of all future expenses until final liquidation, expected at 122.9 pence per ordinary share and for Ventus 2 this is seen at 92.3p.
Life Style Extra

McBride covenant waiver gives shares lift in "difficult" period

(Alliance News) - Shares in McBride PLC extended gains on Thursday after its banking partners waived December 2021 covenant tests. The stock rose 5.9% to 61.00 pence on Thursday, after advancing 4.7% on Wednesday. However, the stock remains 26% lower since the start of 2021. The Manchester-based cleaning and hygiene...
Life Style Extra

Nostrum Oil & Gas secures debt for equity swap deal with noteholders

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC said Thursday it has secured an agreement with an ad hoc noteholder group with the aim of reducing its indebtedness and lowering the group's costs. Shares in the exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area in eastern Europe,...
Life Style Extra

Uniphar snaps up three pharmaceutical-focused companies

(Alliance News) - Uniphar PLC announced on Thursday it had acquired pharmaceutical-focused companies E4H, Devonshire Healthcare Services, and Navi Group. The Dublin-based healthcare services provider did not disclose an acquisition figure, but said each acquisition included an upfront payment plus a contingent consideration payable upon the achievement of certain financial hurdles.
Life Style Extra

D4T4 wins multi-year contracts that will lift annual performance

(Alliance News) - Shares rose in D4T4 Solutions PLC on Wednesday after announcing the awarding of multi-year contracts for its Celebrus suite of products that will significantly contribute to current year results. Shares Middlesex, England-based firm were up 13% at 322.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London. The data...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (the "Company") Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company hereby announces that John Myers, Managing Director, North America, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of US$7.7592 per share on 21 December 2021. The notification...
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Insig AI momentum builds; Scotgold makes strides

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Insig AI PLC - London-based machine learning and data science firm which serves the asset management industry, formerly known as Catena Group PLC - Revenue from trading activity for six months to September 30 jumps to GBP896,000 from GBP196,000, while pretax loss widens to GBP844,000 from GBP287,000. Administrative expenses increase to GBP2.2 million from GBP567,000, though it realises gain on share investment of GBP1.4 million versus nothing a year before. Says each month continues to be "busier than the last" and firm expects this to continue. "The coming quarter and 2022 should demonstrate our ability to secure multiple contract wins, as we successfully leverage our machine learning technology and exploit it, so it fuels fast growing and increasingly higher margin revenues. I look forward to a very exciting 2022," says Chief Executive Steven Cracknell.
Life Style Extra

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Charles Stanley sale greenlit; ASA portfolio grows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Charles Stanley Group PLC - London-based wealth manager - Says its GBP278.9 million acquisition by St Petersburg, Florida-based investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc approved by UK regulators. Shares expected to delist from London on January 24, but deal still waiting on greenlight from UK courts. The date for the court hearing in January 21.
Life Style Extra

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC

The Board of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 December 2021 the Company purchased 1,475,978 ordinary shares of 10p at a price of 79.90 pence per share to be held in Treasury. Following the share buyback, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 329,312,299...
