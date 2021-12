Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) is blazing new trails, launching the first-ever doctoral program in the university’s 115-year history. With a 100% online curriculum, the brand-new Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree will equip nurses to serve at the highest level of nursing practice, becoming leaders who improve patient outcomes and health systems by translating research into practice. “This program will create opportunities to expand our mission by preparing nurses to advocate for social justice, equality, and ethics within healthcare throughout the world,” Becky Le, OKWU’s Director of Adult Nursing Programs, said. “Our students and faculty will not be constrained to physical boundaries in their calling and will make a Kingdom impact through nursing ministry well beyond our reach.”

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO