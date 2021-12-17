ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

As at close of business on 16th December 2021, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share including current financial year revenue items was 491.4p XD (and 491.3p XD including debt marked at fair value). The unaudited net asset value...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,768,100 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 23 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 22,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,130.333 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,229,171 Ordinary shares, and there...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: CIP Merchant Capital invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company - Invests in Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a Swiss developer of the next generation of directional deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of neurological degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Subscribes for CHF1.0 million convertible loan notes issued by Aleva, which is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: HICL ups stake in toll road operator Road Management Group

HICL Infrastructure PLC - a long-term investor in infrastructure assets managed by InfraRed Capital Partners - Agrees to acquire a further 25% interest in Road Management Group. RMG is a holding company which comprises two UK shadow toll roads: the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Trust#Property Investment#Share Price#Personal Data#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

Nostrum Oil & Gas secures debt for equity swap deal with noteholders

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC said Thursday it has secured an agreement with an ad hoc noteholder group with the aim of reducing its indebtedness and lowering the group's costs. Shares in the exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area in eastern Europe,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

McBride covenant waiver gives shares lift in "difficult" period

(Alliance News) - Shares in McBride PLC extended gains on Thursday after its banking partners waived December 2021 covenant tests. The stock rose 5.9% to 61.00 pence on Thursday, after advancing 4.7% on Wednesday. However, the stock remains 26% lower since the start of 2021. The Manchester-based cleaning and hygiene...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: T42 IoT Tracking raises GBP925,000 from loan notes

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC - Israel-based wireless, internet-of-things solutions for remote tracking, monitoring and protection of assets, formerly known as Starcom - Raises GBP925,000 through the issue of unsecured convertible loan notes to several new and existing investors. Net proceeds will be used predominantly for funding the migration to...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Bacanora Lithium sets delisting date after Ganfeng takeover

Bacanora Lithium PLC - developer of Sonora lithium project in Mexico - Acquisition by Ganfeng International Trading (Shanghai) Ltd reaches over 75% valid acceptances, allowing its shares on AIM to be cancelled. Company will delist from AIM on January 26. Deal cleared Mexican Antitrust Clearance conditions last week, allowing it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
PLC
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Lekoil urges shareholders reject Lekoil Nigeria offer

Lekoil Ltd - oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa - Notes offer made by Lekoil Nigeria Ltd to buy shares at 1.9 pence cash each or exchange for Class B shares in Lekoil Nigeria. Lekoil Ltd holds a 40% interest in Lekoil Nigeria. Recommends shareholders do not accept offer and take no action, believing it "materially undervalues" company. Says offer values company at GBP10.2 million, which is "substantially less than value of the intercompany loans due to the company from the Lekoil Nigeria group". It adds: "The board believes that the offer also undervalues the value of the Otakikpo asset, especially given the current oil price."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 23/12/2021

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 36.05 at 7377.71 points, a movement of 0.49%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,462.9m (0.198%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 71% of the companies in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

HSBC buys India's L&T Investment Management for USD425 million

(Alliance News) - HSBC Holdings PLC said Thursday it plans to buy the the investment management unit of India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for USD425 million. The deal fits into the lender's push to build up its Asian wealth and investment business that is at the forefront of its turnaround plans.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Insig AI momentum builds; Scotgold makes strides

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Insig AI PLC - London-based machine learning and data science firm which serves the asset management industry, formerly known as Catena Group PLC - Revenue from trading activity for six months to September 30 jumps to GBP896,000 from GBP196,000, while pretax loss widens to GBP844,000 from GBP287,000. Administrative expenses increase to GBP2.2 million from GBP567,000, though it realises gain on share investment of GBP1.4 million versus nothing a year before. Says each month continues to be "busier than the last" and firm expects this to continue. "The coming quarter and 2022 should demonstrate our ability to secure multiple contract wins, as we successfully leverage our machine learning technology and exploit it, so it fuels fast growing and increasingly higher margin revenues. I look forward to a very exciting 2022," says Chief Executive Steven Cracknell.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Uniphar snaps up three pharmaceutical-focused companies

(Alliance News) - Uniphar PLC announced on Thursday it had acquired pharmaceutical-focused companies E4H, Devonshire Healthcare Services, and Navi Group. The Dublin-based healthcare services provider did not disclose an acquisition figure, but said each acquisition included an upfront payment plus a contingent consideration payable upon the achievement of certain financial hurdles.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE gains as travel and hospitality shares rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged a little higher by midday on Thursday, with travel and hospitality issues pacing the advance as worries about the Omicron variant eased, although volumes were light as we head into the Christmas break. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,362.61after Health Secretary...
TRAVEL
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge up in quiet trade as Omicron worries ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged higher at the open on Thursday as worries about the Omicron variant eased, but trade was likely to be listless and volumes thin into the Christmas break. At 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,351.02 on the last full trading...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Impact Healthcare acquires three care homes for GBP14.3 million

(Alliance News) - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC announced on Thursday it has acquired three care homes for GBP14.3 million. The London-based real estate investment trust said these acquisitions will raise the company's total investment to 112 care homes comprising 6,191 beds. At the end of September, Impact Healthcare had 108 homes and 5,900 beds.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy