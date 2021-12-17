ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. Sees Iran Nuclear Breakout Time as Really Short-Senior Official

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Time is running out for Iran nuclear deal, Germany says

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister warned on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, speaking after meetings with her counterparts from G7 countries. Talks have resumed in Vienna to try to revive...
WORLD
Columbian

A nuclear deal with Iran is a must

Diplomats from Iran, the United States and five other powers gathered in Vienna recently to try to revive President Barack Obama’s 2015 deal limiting Tehran’s nuclear activities. It did not go well. Iran’s new hard-line government showed up with maximalist demands, insisting the United States lift all its...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear#Sanctions Against Iran#Treasury Department#Reuters#The Treasury Department
wsgw.com

U.S. and Israel discuss “alternatives” should Iran nuclear talks fail

Iran resumed negotiations on Thursday with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, as the U.S. prepared to send a senior envoy to participate in the latest round of the talks. The Biden administration’s decision to send special envoy Rob Malley to join the discussion comes amid stern warnings from the White House that time is running out for Iran to show it is serious about coming back into compliance with the nuclear pact.
U.S. POLITICS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Could Take Additional Measures Against Iran If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

Nuclear talks with Iran have hit a stalemate following a seventh round of talks last week. The U.S., participating indirectly, is warning that if diplomacy cannot get on track, it will have to take additional measures to restrict Iran’s revenue-producing sectors. Washington plans to send a delegation led by...
U.S. POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

US Official: Iran 'Slow-Walking' Nuclear Talks

A senior U.S. official said Tuesday that Iran cannot be allowed to 'slow-walk' nuclear diplomacy at talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb. 'And we're convinced that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and good faith, we can quickly...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
wallstreetwindow.com

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations in Vienna w/ Ryan Costello – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, the National Iranian American Council’s Policy Director Ryan Costello joins me to discuss the latest talks between the U.S. and Iran in Vienna to get a new nuclear deal together. This was recorded on December 6th. The talks in Vienna were paused last Friday. As of this episode’s publication, December 9th, talks in Vienna are resuming. In this conversation we discuss the issue of sanctions, Secretary of State Biden’s blaming Iran for talk not getting off to the best start by claiming Iran is not taking said talks “seriously”, why the alternative to a new deal is horrible, the possibility of war with Iran, Israel and the Iran talks, Saudi Arabia and the Iran talks, the effect of U.S. sanctions on Iran, Trita Parsi’s analysis of the new Iran deal talks and the “Coma Option”, Iran and nuclear proliferation, Iran and the prospect of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, the weight of history on these talks and why they make diplomacy between both parties difficult, NIAC’s statement on the Vienna talks so far (which are now in their 7th round, why should Iran trust the U.S. with this deal if another Republican President in 4-8 years could renege on it?, Iran’s tough opening bid, Ebrahim Raisi’s administration and his predecessor Hassan Rouhani, the Iran hostage crisis and its effect on diplomacy, the 1953 coup’s effect on diplomacy, the effect of the Gen. Soleimani assassination on these talks, narrowing window of opportunity for the deal to be renewed, how you incentivize Iran to get back in the deal?, the challenges going into the continued talks today, the need for both Washington and Tehran to show greater flexibility in these talks, the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate agreement vs. the attempt to revive the Iran deal, subterfuge the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Netanyahu’s pushing Trump to exit the deal, former Israeli officials and officials from the Gulf States saying a return to the deal would be a positive, Israel trying to apply pressure on the Biden administration, sanctions lifting/relief is key to the talks, U.S. lack of leverage in talks, and much more!
U.S. POLITICS
persecution.org

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Progress as Iranian Christians Continue to Suffer

12/10/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – As the United States and Iran come closer to reaching agreement on the renewal of a nuclear deal for Iran, Christians continue to face severe persecution at the hands of the Iranian regime. Since President Biden took office, U.S. officials have been negotiating...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran nuclear talks continue in Vienna

VIENNA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Talks aimed at reaching common ground on the Iranian nuclear situation were held in Vienna on Thursday. This was the seventh round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) currently being negotiated by EU officials and China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Only weeks left to revive Iran nuclear deal: US negotiator

There are only "some weeks" left to revive the nuclear deal with Iran if it continues its nuclear activities at the current pace, US negotiator Rob Malley said Tuesday. "If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point the conclusion will be there's no deal to be revived," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy