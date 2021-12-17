Rockford man charged in teen’s 2020 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, 21, with the murder of a 16-year-old teen from Milwaukee, who was gunned down on Blaisdell Street in June of 2020.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 and found the victim who had been shot. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Stucke was later identified as the suspect. He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

In October of 2021, Stucke and two teens, Jade Carter, then 18, and Maurice Citchen, then 19, were charged after they allegedly shot at and chased an undercover police officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.