ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns-Raiders game pushed by NFL to Monday amid COVID cases

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyic7_0dPqBBzF00
1 of 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got a welcomed reprieve on Friday after days of positive COVID-19 tests.

They’ve been given the weekend to get well.

After insisting Cleveland’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders would be played as scheduled Saturday, the NFL postponed it until Monday as the Browns continue to grapple with a virus outbreak.

If the game had not been changed, the Browns were slated to be without coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and maybe more than a dozen regulars as they try to make the playoffs.

Before the postponement, Clowney joined the team’s massive COVID-19 list after a positive result, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Now, the Browns and Raiders, some of whom aren’t pleased by the switch, will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday. The move could create enough time for some Cleveland players to return after the league modified some of its policies.

Under the new protocols, an asymptomatic vaccinated player can be activated as soon as one day after testing positive. Previously, a player who tested positive for COVID-19 had to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before being cleared to return.

The change means the Browns, who have 24 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, could be closer to full strength by Monday for a vital game. However, they could also get more positive cases.

Shortly after the game change was made official, the Browns released a statement saying they respected the league’s decision.

“Our team has consistently adhered to the league’s COVID-19 protocols during the past two seasons, and we will continue to operate in a manner that meets and oftentimes exceeds the guidelines dictated by the league and its medical experts,” the Browns said.

The team said every player or coach who has tested positive is vaccinated and is either asymptomatic or experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Cleveland is planning to practice Saturday at its facility in Berea. Stefanski and players are expected to address the media afterward.

On Friday, the Browns were hit with another wave of positive tests and added eight more players to their COVID-19 reserve list. They did get a key defensive piece back as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was activated after he missed last weekend’s win over Baltimore following a positive test.

Clowney is in his first season with the Browns, whose decision to pair him up front with fellow No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, is paying dividends. Clowney had 1 1/2 sacks Sunday against the Ravens.

On Thursday, Stefanski said Clowney missed practice with an illness but tested negative for COVID-19. But he was positive on Friday along with linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team continues to test while abiding by the league’s new protocols.

Clowney will not be added to the COVID-list until Saturday due to a technicality, the person said.

Added to the list Friday were backup quarterback Case Keenum, running back Kareem Hunt, rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison and cornerback A.J. Green.

Also, offensive assistant T.C. McCartney has tested positive. He’s the third Cleveland coach to test positive this week.

One of the Browns’ best playmakers, Hunt was already going to miss the game with an ankle injury.

The league’s decision to push back Cleveland’s game came as the Raiders were preparing for their flight to Cleveland.

The move will lead to another short week for the Browns, who will visit Green Bay on Christmas.

Before the postponement, the Browns (7-6), who are trying to make the postseason for the second straight year, were facing the prospect of taking the field for an important game with backups and free agents signed in the past few days.

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens was set to make his first start since last season with San Francisco, and it’s possible he may still get the call. With the situation still fluid, the Browns re-signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who was with them in training camp.

This week began with the Browns placing eight players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and two starting offensive linemen, on the COVID-19 list. Stefanski, who missed last season’s playoff win at Pittsburgh following a positive test, again tested positive Wednesday, as did Mayfield, two days after he and his wife, Emily, took part in a charity event at a Boys & Girls club.

When Keenum tested positive on Thursday, Mayfield went on Twitter to criticize the league for its handling of the situation.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns Raiders#Covid#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

691K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy