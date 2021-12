At the Independence Kiwanis fishing derby in October, Audrey VanDyke, age 7, won the biggest catfish category with a monster at 23 inches. She reeled it in by herself. Independence native Sarah Piteo was recently initiated into the Muskingum University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five society pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO