As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., a growing number of major employers are pausing plans to bring workers back to the office. On Wednesday, Apple told employees that it would again delay a return to the office amid growing concerns about rising cases of COVID-19, according to multiple news reports. The tech giant had previously planned for employees to head back to their offices on a hybrid basis in February. Apple will also temporarily close three retail stores (in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa) amid an uptick in cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO