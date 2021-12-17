ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sagamore police reports

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 1—A resident called police stating her son and grandson were in an argument and she was concerned for her grandson’s welfare. Police were dispatched to a home on Continental Drive for a psychiatric situation. Nov. 4—A Highland Road resident called police stating his wife was unresponsive....

kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 92 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 4:52 am, Officer stopped a vehicle at N. Washington Street and Dale Drive for registration violation. Driver was cited for displaying an expired temporary registration tag. 9:45 am, Officer stopped a vehicle in the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) –  Police officers responding to a domestic incident in South Shore were shot at Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7:28 p.m. They were gathering information from the victim, a woman, in a walkway between two buildings when the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window and fired a gun at the officers before fleeing the scene, police said. The officers requested more units and called SWAT to the scene, police said. The man came out of the building’s rear and was quickly found and taken into custody. Nobody was injured and officers didn’t fire any shots in the incident, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Member of Bloods street gang sentenced for 2018 murder of 17-year-old

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrz.com

Jury convicts Melanie Curtin of raping unconscious victim at deputy's home

LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish jury on Friday found Melanie Curtin guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism after about seven hours of deliberation. The jury convened around 11 a.m. Friday after two hours of emotional closing arguments, during which Curtin, 42, fought to hold back tears. The jury finally returned with a verdict around 6:30 Friday night.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate death reported

TECUMSEH – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports the death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Tuesday morning. A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the custody death of Michael Becker, who started his sentence in January of 2019. Becker was serving a...
TECUMSEH, NE

