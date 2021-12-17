Sagamore police reports

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) – Police officers responding to a domestic incident in South Shore were shot at Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7:28 p.m. They were gathering information from the victim, a woman, in a walkway between two buildings when the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window and fired a gun at the officers before fleeing the scene, police said. The officers requested more units and called SWAT to the scene, police said. The man came out of the building’s rear and was quickly found and taken into custody. Nobody was injured and officers didn’t fire any shots in the incident, according to Chicago Police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO