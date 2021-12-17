Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

BAY POINT (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of threatening dozens of people, including members of Congress and journalists, over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, 36-year-old Robert Lemke of Bay Point was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to making threatening interstate communications.
Court documents said Lemke sent threatening messages to about 50 people, including lawmakers and reporters, along with their families, over saying that President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential...
Comments / 12