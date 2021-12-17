ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

By Axios
 6 days ago
A Capitol rioter from Florida who admitted to assaulting police with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6. has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison. Why it matters: The sentence handed...

dp
6d ago

Bravo, it’s about time these insurrectionists start getting sentences that fit the crime. Next is to arrest those that planned and executed the insurrection. That includes Trump, his son Jr. , all the congressmen and senators involved.

HuffingtonPost

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To Prison

A Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then bragged about her “infamy” in an Instagram post was sentenced to one month behind bars and a year of supervised release on Friday. Gracyn Courtright, who was a senior at the University of Kentucky...
Longest sentence to date for Capitol Stormer: More than five years in prison

During the stampede, insurgents attempted to prevent Parliament from certifying the victory of presidential candidate Joe Biden. Palmer, a 53-year-old Florida man, threw a fire extinguisher at the officers. He also hit them with a wooden plank. After his skirmishes, he appeared in front of the camera of the present journalist, wearing a Donald Trump hat. He said he “did nothing wrong” and identified himself by name and place of residence. Two weeks later, he was arrested by the FBI.
Bay Point Man Gets Prison For Threats To Lawmakers, Journalists During January 6 Capitol Attack

BAY POINT (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of threatening dozens of people, including members of Congress and journalists, over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, 36-year-old Robert Lemke of Bay Point was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to making threatening interstate communications. Court documents said Lemke sent threatening messages to about 50 people, including lawmakers and reporters, along with their families, over saying that President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential...
Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Man Pleads Guilty To Throwing Explosive At Police During Downtown Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man admitted to throwing an explosive at Pittsburgh police during the May 30 riot last year. Nicholas Lucia from Long Beach Township, New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing police. Photo Credit: Allegheny County It happened during a protest that followed George Floyd’s death and escalated into rioting and looting. The device landed near Mellon Square, exploded on the ground and gave an officer “concussion-like symptoms,” according to police. Lucia faces a sentence of two years in prison which will be served at the same time as a state sentence for similar conduct that hasn’t been imposed yet, prosecutors said.
