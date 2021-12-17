ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R&D 100 of the day: Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nalu mIPG offers the clinical and practical benefits of a battery-free, minimally invasive implant without compromising on pain relief or therapeutic capabilities....

www.rdworldonline.com

rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: PhotoCube

The PhotoCube, from ThalesNano and ComInnex, is a multi-wavelength benchtop photoreactor designed for advanced photochemical reactions. Various configurations can be applied to a diverse set of batch, flow and stop-flow photochemical reactions. Options for multicolor and UV LEDs enable you to apply up to 7 wavelengths, in addition to white, even simultaneously. The combination of batch and flow applications in one instrument is unique in the market.
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: IS-P4 Separator-free Lithium-ion Battery

NAMI and ATL have developed a separator-free lithium-ion battery (LIB) technology with a breakthrough nanofiber conformal coating on the electrode. The separator affects cell performance and safety. Reports show that the separator layer accounts for 7-10% of the price of the cell and the global demand for separators is expected to be over $1.3 million in 2025, indicating the importance and value of this polymer thin film in the battery design. The ultrathin and thermal stable nanofiber coating can provide the battery with high energy density, robust cycle and rate performances, leading the products in the market.
Guitar Player

D. Kowalski Dark Gene Micro Amplifier Review

The Red model does what it does very well, and proved more versatile overall. But we unexpectedly found ourselves spending more time playing the Brit-toned Green. For more than 10 years, David Kowalski has been building and repairing tube amps in McAllen, Texas, just across the Rio Grande – and the U.S. border – from Reynosa, Mexico. Fairly recently, he came up with his own big idea in the form of the tiny Dark Gene micro amplifier. Available in Red and Green models, the Dark Gene puts out a diminutive 0.5 watt into your choice of four- to 16-ohm cabinet, and is voiced and gained-up to sound huge in spirit, if not in decibels.
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
plasticstoday.com

World First: 3D-Printing Technique Can Produce Bioresorbable, Micro-Scale Medical Implants

3D-printing equipment maker Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) and UK-based 3D-printing materials company 4D Biomaterials announce that they have achieved the capability of printing micro-scale geometries using 4Degra bioresorbable materials. Reportedly the first time a bioresorbable material has been printed using this process, the technology has the potential to revolutionize the way implantable medical devices are manufactured. Miniature rigid orthopedic devices and micro-scale soft-tissue applications are cited by the companies as early opportunities.
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Precision Deicer

The Precision Deicer delivers a breakthrough approach to snow and ice mitigation by combining the physics of snowmelt with high-resolution estimates of road vulnerability to help road crews determine the most effective amount of salt or brine to clear each roadway on a case-by-case basis and prioritize resources for the worst trouble spots. The technology measures lidar data and balances such variables as slope and solar radiation against traffic data and weather forecasts to optimize road treatment, making roads safer for drivers in icy conditions, reducing closures of businesses and government offices and avoiding the environmental consequences of runoff from excess salt and brine. Economic analysis suggests this innovation could save agencies as much as 20% percent of treatment costs.
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Delrin Rewewable Attributed (RA)

This new offer combines the excellent mechanical properties of the Delrin portfolio, which are maintained with a world-class environmental impact profile (through a significant improvement in Global Warming Potential and reduction of non-renewable resources usage during manufacturing) and one of the lowest carbon footprints among engineering resins. Customers can take...
rdworldonline.com

LiTAS lithium extraction pilot plant deployed to world’s largest lithium resource

EnergyX has successfully deployed the first of three LiTAS pilot plants, a containerized direct lithium extraction (DLE) unit, for operation at Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, the largest lithium resource in the world. EnergyX first licensed its core technology from the University of Texas in May 2019, and only two years later has amassed a team of 30 scientists and engineers as well as accumulated over 40 patents. Now EnergyX has manufactured and shipped the world’s first direct lithium extraction unit into South America’s Lithium Triangle.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
rdworldonline.com

Biognosys expands co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance proteomics

Biognosys, a developer and provider of next-generation proteomics technology and solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced they have extended a co-marketing agreement to provide life science researchers with comprehensive mass spectrometry solutions to gain deep proteomics insights at a large scale. The agreement leverages the two companies’ complementary capabilities...
biospace.com

Kymera's First R&D Day Highlights Clinical Success and Reveals 5-Year Plan

Kymera CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi (Photo courtesy of Kymera) In addition to showcasing data from their in-progress Phase I clinical trial, Kymera Therapeutics also announced their newest development program and outlined the company’s 5-year plan in their very first R&D Day. The primary advantage offered by targeted protein degradation...
TechRadar

Oura (Generation 3) review

The third-generation Oura smart ring makes several big improvements on its predecessor, with an upgraded heart rate sensor, seven temperature sensors, and a new SpO2 sensor all contributing to a bigger, more accurate picture of your overall wellbeing. The goal is the same – to help you balance activity and rest – but all this additional information means the ring and its mobile app can give you more insight and guidance to help you do that. Despite the vast amount of data being gathered around the clock, you're never presented with confusing stats – everything is analyzed and presented in a way that's human-readable and genuinely useful. The main downside of the new ring is that several of its features weren't yet fully finished at the time of release. Period tracking, for example, is only available in beta for iOS users at the time of writing, and detailed workout tracking is scheduled to arrive a few months down the line. The new subscription model may put some potential users off as well, particularly since the ring alone costs more than most smartwatches, but if Oura can develop a rich enough collection of extra tools for members then it may prove a good alternative to services like Apple Fitness Plus or Fitbit Premium in the future.
Seeking Alpha

CRISPR fires R&D chief

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares have dropped ~3.8% in the pre-market after the company disclosed the termination of its Executive Vice President, Research and Development Tony W. Ho. Ho’s dismissal “is without cause and not the result of any disagreement with the Company,” CRISPR (CRSP) said in a regulatory filing on...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Kimber Micro 9 Rapide (Black Ice) Pistol: Full Review

Kimber's new Micro 9 Rapide (Black Ice) pistol, like its bigger .45 ACP brother, carries a lot of panache. The first Kimber Rapide pistols were full-size Model 1911s in .45 ACP (9mm and 10mm have now been added). They are built for speed and feature a lot of unique and stylish touches. The first Kimber Micro pistols were small .380 ACP pocket pistols. They are built for easy carrying. Later, the Micro 9 was introduced, and as its name implies, it is chambered for 9mm. But it is still built for easy carrying and concealment. There have been a lot of different Micro 9s over the last couple of years, and the newest version joins the unique style of the larger Rapide with the small size of the Micro 9. It’s called.
Motorious

Attention To Detail Was A Must For This Wood Model Mustang

This lovely ‘Stang is an incredible feat of design and concentration wrapped in an ultra-realistic package. Woodworking masterminds are some of the most intelligent craftsmen in our modern world of constant creative production. These incredible geniuses can take what looks like little more than a block of wood to most people and turn it into something that reflects the exact vision that the carver has for it. Of course, this means that there are a lot of genuinely exceptional wood cutting creators who have built some of the most incredible models ever to be seen. This particular statue is incredibly detailed as it is the product of years of practice and a long life dedicated to perfecting the art of woodworking.
