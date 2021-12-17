R&D 100 of the day: Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)

The third-generation Oura smart ring makes several big improvements on its predecessor, with an upgraded heart rate sensor, seven temperature sensors, and a new SpO2 sensor all contributing to a bigger, more accurate picture of your overall wellbeing. The goal is the same – to help you balance activity and rest – but all this additional information means the ring and its mobile app can give you more insight and guidance to help you do that. Despite the vast amount of data being gathered around the clock, you're never presented with confusing stats – everything is analyzed and presented in a way that's human-readable and genuinely useful. The main downside of the new ring is that several of its features weren't yet fully finished at the time of release. Period tracking, for example, is only available in beta for iOS users at the time of writing, and detailed workout tracking is scheduled to arrive a few months down the line. The new subscription model may put some potential users off as well, particularly since the ring alone costs more than most smartwatches, but if Oura can develop a rich enough collection of extra tools for members then it may prove a good alternative to services like Apple Fitness Plus or Fitbit Premium in the future.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO