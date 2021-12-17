ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Gunshot detection technology included in anti-violence plan

By Tim Ditman
 6 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gunshot detection technology would be deployed on Champaign’s north end as part of a plan that also includes license plate readers. The issue is up for a city council vote next Tuesday, and another passionate debate is expected as the city considers broad anti-violence measures.

‘Racial oppression is the root cause of gun violence’: A deeper dive into a city’s multi-million dollar plan for peace

A police report prepared for the council proposes a two-year, $189,000 deal with Atlanta-based Flock Group, Inc. The plan calls for sensors that hear gunshots, then alert first responders, to be installed in a 1.3 square mile area. The area is bordered by Mattis Avenue, Bloomington Road, McKinley Avenue, and Bradley Avenue. That’s an area that’s seen a high level of shootings, according to police.

Flock Group is proposing to give the city the gunshot technology for free for one year as part of the deal that also includes the license plate readers. The city could then continue with the technology at a cost. Hundreds of cities across the U.S. use this type of technology, but it has faced criticism, including in Chicago, for producing false alarms.

The license plate readers would be installed at 36 locations in Champaign. Police could manually search for a plate or get a readout of plates that have passed by the sensors.

Critics of the license plate readers have voiced concerns to the Champaign City Council about citizens’ information being used for personal gain. The city is proposing an online portal where residents could see policies about the technology, but not the images themselves. Those images would be property of the city, and they would be purged after 30 days if not used for a police matter.

University of Illinois police have new way to help solve crime

The report for council also identifies more locations where the readers could be installed if officials find the technology to be beneficial:

• Staley Road, north of Kirby Avenue
• Staley Road, south of Springfield Avenue
• Kirby Avenue, west of Prospect Avenue
• Kirby Avenue, east of Mattis Avenue
• Windsor Road, east of Galen Drive
• Windsor Road, east of Mattis Avenue
• Curtis Road, east of Mattis Avenue
• Curtis Road, east of Duncan Road
• Neil Street, south of St. Mary’s Road
• Church Street, east of Country Fair Drive

If approved, the new technology could be fully up and running by March. The report for council notes that if the city wants to continue with the technology beyond the two-year agreement, officials would need to find another funding source.

WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate recaptured after escape attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook on Thursday that its deputies recaptured an inmate imprisoned at the Clay County Jail after that inmate attempted to escape. Deputies said that the inmate was being returned to his cell from the visiting booth on Thursday when he ran from the jail. […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police arrest 18-year-old shot at Golden Hour

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old who was shot at the Golden Hour convenience store on Tuesday was arrested after he had been released from the hospital. According to Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, Randy Willis is expected to be formally charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Some lanes to reopen for holiday traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As usual around the holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is pausing some lane closures to accommodate heavy traffic. However in Champaign County, the eastbound Interstate 74 ramp to southbound Interstate 57 will stay closed with a detour in place. The pause in lane closures is from Friday at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon outside the Golden Hour convenience store. Officers received a shots-fired report just before 2 p.m. at the store, located at the intersection of Bloomington Road, Bradley Avenue, State Street and Garden Lane. While officers were on the scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Five charged in relation to robbery, murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people appeared in court on Wednesday in relation to a robbery and murder that was staged to look like a home invasion, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar. Lozar said that on Monday night, Jaquan Shorter, Ryan Mason, Erion Davis-Murdock, Kareasha Alston and Shaniquh Johns allegedly lured Trenton Jones […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to probation for unlawful restraint of ex-girlfriend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will be on probation for 30 months after admitting in court to holding his ex-girlfriend against her will. 21-year-old Shemar Harris this week pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful restraint. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed other charges, including some that claimed Harris sexually assaulted the victim. Champaign County Assistant State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

