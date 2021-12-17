Kentucky family saved from tornadoes by storm shelter

Storm shelters aren't as common in households as they once used to be, and could cost you anywhere from about $3,500 to over $8,000 at any major home improvement retail store.

Luckily, one family in Bremen, Kentucky had a storm shelter next to their house when tornadoes wiped through parts of the state and eight other central and southern states on Dec. 10.

Jordan Evans and his son Gage were together out of town on Friday night when tornadoes started to hit their town. Gage's mother and the rest of their family were in danger, and their house had no basement to get below ground.

Instead, they relocated to the storm shelter next door that is 10 feet deep and 12 feet wide. Justin Pointer, Gage's stepdad, led his eight family members and two dogs into the shelter before the tornadoes passed.

"It started shaking the lid real bad, we had to hold it down," Pointer said .

He added that his father had built the shelter nearly a decade ago, and doesn't recall how much it cost to get put in. Regardless, he and his father agreed that their family's safety was worth any price.

"He said he'd pay a hundred times more for it right now," Pointer said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday that there are 76 confirmed deaths in the state and 15 people are still reported missing after the devastating storms.