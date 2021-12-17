What’s the Tea with Judi Diamond!

Years ago, when Gemma Bright, our NJMOMpreneur of the Week, received a teacup as a gift from her husband, she had no idea it would become the springboard for a tea party business. She had always loved tea, and collecting cups eventually led to her hosting tea parties, where friends would bond over sipping tea from beautiful cups, enjoying conversations and sisterhood. Knowing that others could benefit from having a relaxing tea party without worrying about all the details, Gemma started Jade’s Tea, a mobile custom tea party where she provides the teas, cups, and party atmosphere anywhere. The idea took off, and now she hosts tea parties for bridal and baby showers, as well as friendly get-togethers. We caught up with this Ramsey mom of two to talk about all things tea, including the ingredients for every successful tea party, how her daughter Jade helps her with planning and social media, and the spot she goes to for a delicious cup of tea.

