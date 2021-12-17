ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-90 near Sheridan

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

A commercial truck driver hit and killed a woman near Sheridan early Friday, Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The woman, a pedestrian, was in the...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPAX

Truck driver killed in head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Superior

A semi-truck driver died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 near Superior. The Montana Highway Patrol reports a semi-truck driven by a 26-year-old Minneapolis, MN man was traveling westbound on I-90 when he lost traction and skidded into the median, causing it to jackknife and slide into the eastbound lane.
SUPERIOR, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

School bus fatally strikes child in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A school bus fatally struck a child pedestrian Tuesday in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The age of the victim and details were not immediately available. The location, near the intersection of Oakland Hill and Oakland Manor in the Oakland Mobile Home Park near...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
NBCMontana

Missoula man killed in I-90 crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol troopers say a 54-year-old Missoula man died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon. Officials say the man's Ford F-150 pickup truck was eastbound when it crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on.
MISSOULA, MT
blackchronicle.com

2 Oklahomans die in vehicle crash, another in critical condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday. Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wyoming State
WTVQ

Man killed when hit by truck in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Leslie County man was killed early Sunday when struck by a truck on a dark stretch of rural Laurel County highway. According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Chadwick Smith, of War Branch, Ky., in Leslie County, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit on Highway 25 northbound abut seven miles south of London. It was reported at abut 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
ABC 33/40 News

Truck driver killed in crash on I-59 near Springville

A Boaz man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Springville on Monday. 32-year-old Rusty C. Richardson was driving a 2006 Peterbilt tanker truck when he ran off of I-59 and hit several trees. The crash happened just before 10:30 A.M. on December 13, 2021, approximately two miles north of Springville.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Truck Drivers#Wyoming Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Peterbilt#Whp#67 Year Old
snntv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing road in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WSNN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a road in Bradenton, Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 36th Street West. FHP said a 38-year-old man from Bradenton was walking northwest and...
BRADENTON, FL
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Killed in Rollover Crash Thursday Night on I-90 near Huson

A western Montana man was killed late Thursday night after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off Interstate 90 near Huson. Sergeant Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer with the Montana Highway Patrol provided more details to KGVO News. “Last evening, there was a one vehicle fatality...
HUSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wchstv.com

Greenbrier Street reopens after pedestrian hit and killed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE 12/10/21 8:45 P.M.: Greenbrier Street, at Elkhart Drive, has reopened after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday evening. The accident happened around 6 p.m.. At this time the victim's name has not been released. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle stayed...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Crash, Tanker Truck Fire On I-820 In North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of I-820 were closed in both direction due to a major accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. Police said the crash involved a tanker truck as well as an animal waste truck, which was said to be empty. One of the drivers involved in the accident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was rushed to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. The accident happened in the 6300 block of I-820 westbound at Meadow Lakes around 7:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Both east bound and west bound toll lanes are shut down, but the east and westbound through lanes were back open shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Burned big rig on I-820 in NRH (Chopper 11) For an alternate route, drivers can use Mid Cities Blvd. to get westbound through the area. NTE said there was no estimate on when the express lanes may reopen.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WHEC TV-10

Pedestrian hit on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV on Sunday night. It happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. News10NBC crews saw the SUV on the scene with a dent in its front end from the crash. Check back for updates...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy