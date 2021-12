The US aviation regulator on Wednesday proposed modifications and safety inspections on some models of the Boeing 777 jet, following a number of engine incidents. The most recent and dramatic one involved an engine on a United Airlines 777 bursting into flames shortly after takeoff in February, scattering debris over a Denver suburb. No one was injured, but it led to scores of 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines being removed from service worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration had ordered checks on all similar engines before any of those models returned to the skies. On Wednesday, it said these 777 models needed modifications for safety.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO