Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about reindeer

By Emily Venuti
 6 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY – In just one week, Santa’s reindeer take off for their Christmas journey.

Last year, NewsChannel 34 caught up with Animal Adventure owner Jordan Patch for a crash course in reindeer trivia, and here it is again, just in case you need a refresher.

Reindeer are usually found in the Artic, in areas like Canada, Alaska and parts of Europe and Asia,
and while they do just fine in Binghamton winters, they are regularly cooled in the summertime.

You can visit them at Animal Adventure.

