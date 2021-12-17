High Plains Outdoors: Dead-Sticking

This week, we continue looking at the enchanting amaryllis. Brighten up your indoor plant display with a hearty bulb, and keep a little spring on your windowsill. Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO