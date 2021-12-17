Babies survive Kentucky tornado, found in upside-down bathtub

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY ( FOX 56 ) – As the dust begins to settle in western Kentucky and reparations are in full swing, unbelievable survival stories are being unearthed across the region.

One of the latest comes from Hopkins County where the tornado was particularly devastating.

Clara Lutz was taking care of her two grandchildren when the tornado swept through the area late Friday night, Dec. 10.

As a precaution, she put the two young children into a bathtub with blankets and pillows. She also placed a bible between the two.

As the tornado moved past the house, strong winds ripped the bathtub from the floor.

Amidst the rubble, Lutz frantically searched for the bathtub.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be. I had no clue at all where these babies was, all I could say is, ‘Lord please bring my babies back to me safely, please I beg thee’,” said Lutz.

Shortly after first responders arrived, a Hopkins County sheriff located the bathtub with the two babies still inside.

The youngest, 3-month-old Dallas, had a brain bleed, but both children are expected to make a full recovery.

Brian Thornstrom
5d ago

Wow. The luck involved in that is immeasurable. One of those kids is gonna change the world maybe. Someone has plans.....

Cheryl M
6d ago

Thank you God to shelter those 2 babies. And be with those families who struggling with this awful experience

daLlly
6d ago

I watched a tv show suggesting put bicycle helmets on children to keep from getting head injures.

