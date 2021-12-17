Whitmer signs 3 bills to help support first responders, emergency services

LANSING (WWJ) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bills that will help support first responders and emergency services in Michigan.

First responders will be benefitted by an amendment to the Worker's Disability Compensation Act, which will now include current and former part-time, paid on-call or volunteer firefighters under the First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund.

“Michigan’s firefighters--whether they are full time, part-time or volunteer courageously sacrifice their time and health to serve our communities and keep us safe,” said Whitmer. "We owe our state’s firefighters endless thanks for their selfless acts of service.”

Options for firefighters to receive benefits for cancer treatment will also be expanded under House Bill 4172, according to Whitmer.

“Firefighters are exposed every day while on the job to cancer causing toxins,” said Mark Docherty, president of Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union. “They have much higher rates of cancer both occurring while still active and once retired.

The second bill signed -- House Bill 4247 -- addresses the Survivor Tuition Grant, a program that provides tuition assistance to children whose parents were killed in the line of duty in Michigan.

Under the current law, a student would not be eligible for the tuition grant assistance unless their school's financial aid office determined the individual was in financial need.

The new bill would change the calculation of the Survivor Tuition Grant and would eliminate the requirement for the financial aid office's determination of the student's financial need, which would allow more surviving children to access the funds.

“Michigan police officers and firefighters have served our communities with honor and dedication, and the Survivor Tuition Grant is crucial in honoring the children of our fallen first responders,” said Whitmer. “This bill will streamline benefits under the Survivor Tuition Grant, helping alleviate the financial burden for the families of those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe.”

The last bill signed will amend the Emergency 911 Service Enabling Act to continue its funding until Dec. 31, 2027.

House Bill 5026 would also streamline 911 system capabilities, increase the prepaid wireless 911 surcharge and make other changes to improve the 911 system.

“Maintaining and expanding public safety is a responsibility of our government,” said Whitmer. “When an emergency occurs, our state's first responders are ready to take action. Funding our state’s critical 911 services is necessary to equip our state in times of need.”

The software and technology that supports the individuals on the line is "truly incredible" said Rep. Julie Calley of Portland, Oregon, but but it’s not free, so she said it's essential to make sure the funding is sustainable long into the future.